Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series being timed for release with ‘The Crown’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series is reportedly being timed for release with “The Crown”. Netflix said ‘Page Six’ was determined to tie in the releases so the shows did not get overshadowed by Prince Harry’s upcoming autobiography.

A source added: “There is a lot to organise and a lot of things at play here. Netflix wants to make sure they get in there and don’t get scooped. “(Netflix executives) knew the book was coming out, which is why they wanted the series this year. They don’t want to hold off any longer.” Watch video:

Harry, 37, and his ex-actress wife, 40, known as Meghan Markle before she married the royal, have been working on their Netflix content for more than a year after signing a reported multimillion dollar deal with the firm in 2021. Executives reportedly hope to show their docuseries shortly after the fifth season of “The Crown” airs on the streamer in November. Representatives for the Sussexes did not return calls for comment.

The site has already reported the couple, who have children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, is believed to want the series to launch next year. This time on “The Crown”, Queen Elizabeth will be played by Imelda Staunton, 66, best known as Dolores Umbridge in the “Harry Potter” films. Harry’s mother Princess Diana will be portrayed by actress Elizabeth Debicki, 31, and the series is understood to include moments surrounding Diana’s death in a Paris car crash aged 36 in August 1997.

