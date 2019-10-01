The Duke of Sussex has paid tribute to a British soldier killed in Malawi in May during a counter-poaching operation.
Prince Harry was "honoured" to lay a wreath for Guardsman Matthew Talbot, 22, who was killed by an elephant in May during a counter-poaching operation.
Harry was "honoured" to pay his respects to the soldier at Liwonde National Park - where Matthew had been working on a joint mission between the British Army, African Parks and the Malawian government on behalf of his family.
A post on the 35-year-old Prince's Instagram account read: "Side by side with local park rangers in Liwonde National Park, The Duke of Sussex has laid a wreath at the memorial of Guardsman Matthew Talbot. Guardsman Talbot, who was just 22, lost his life earlier this year while on a joint anti-poaching mission with the British Army, the Malawian government and African Parks.
"The Counter-Poaching Operation is an on-going partnership that requires local organisations such as @AfricanParksNetwork to monitor and protect wildlife from poachers, so that communities can benefit from tourism. These patrols by African Park Rangers can last between 10 hours and 8 days.