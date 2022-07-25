Duke of Sussex’s memoir ‘written with a finished manuscript signed off by lawyers’

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir has reportedly been written with a finished manuscript signed off by lawyers. Prince Harry’s publishers Penguin Random House are now said to be trying to get it out for the Thanksgiving and Christmas market in the US, according to The Sun.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is understood ghostwriter JR Moehringer, 57, completed the book earlier in the summer. A publishing source said: “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It’s done and out of Harry’s hands. Watch video:

"The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year.” Harry, 37, says his autobiography will be “heartfelt and intimate” but has reportedly stoked fears it could spark new rifts with the royal family. He is said to have been researching the life of his late mother Princess Diana for the work, and insiders have said they are worried he will blast his stepmother, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, 75, who has been named future Queen Consort.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sources say the Queen, was the only member of the family who Harry informed about writing his memoir. Harry, who shares children Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, 40, signed up to the book deal last year, with commentators having already speculating about how he would treat senior royals in the book including his brother Prince William, 40, and their 73-year-old father Prince Charles. Harry has said he was writing “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

Story continues below Advertisement