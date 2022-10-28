Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir ‘SPARE’ will be making royal family ‘very concerned’

The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir “SPARE” will be making the royal family “very concerned”, an expert says. Royal author Richard Fitzwilliams said the title alone – said to reference Prince Harry’s “spare heir” nickname – was “sensational”.

Story continues below Advertisement

He told MailOnline on Thursday, after the name and release date of the book were confirmed by publisher Penguin Random House: “It is a sensational title and implies that the writer was not valued or certainly that he did not feel at the centre of events. “When the blurb speaks of ‘raw, unflinching honesty’, the palace will be very concerned, especially since these are the early months of King Charles’s reign. “There will undoubtedly be interviews, serialisation and endless speculation about this memoir, which, in my view, should have waited many years.

“Even Edward VIII, by then the Duke of Windsor, waited until 1951 before ‘A King's Story’ was published. The consequences of this will be far reaching and may be highly destructive.” It's been reported the royal family were not given the chance to review the manuscript. The publication date, title and cover, showing a bearded Harry, 38, looking face-on into the camera, were announced on Thursday morning. Proceeds of the book will be going to charities.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is due for release in January, with the book’s publicity blurb heavily referencing his mother Princess Diana’s death. Set to be released in 16 languages, its Spanish title has been confirmed as “SPARE: EN LA SOMBRA”, which translates as “In The Shadow”. Harry will read an unabridged audio edition of the book, also set for release on January 10.

Story continues below Advertisement