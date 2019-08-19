Sir Elton John has defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they were slammed for their use of a private jet - as he claims he paid for the vehicle. Picture: Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Sir Elton John has defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they were slammed for their use of a private jet - as he claims he paid for the vehicle. Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan were blasted by Labour MP Teresa Pearce over the weekend after they jetted to the south of France just two-days after flying to Ibiza, as she claimed the royals needed to "lead by example” on environmental issues instead of taking environmentally damaging flights.

But now, musical legend Elton has come to the couple’s defence, claiming they stayed at his home in Nice, France, and that he provided them with the jet, which he insists was made carbon neutral.

In a series of tweets, the 72-year-old ‘Rocketman’ hitmaker wrote: “I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.

“To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™.

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.

“Elton (sic)”

Elton’s comments comes after Harry and Meghan - who have three-month-old son Archie together - were urged by Teresa to live up to their reputation as eco warriors by considering their carbon footprint.

She said: "Given the position they have taken publicly about being responsible on climate change, this does seem an anomaly which they should look at.

"It's up to all of us to cut our carbon emissions, and the number of flights we take a year. That is really important - and someone as high profile as that should lead by example.

"I find this quite surprising because it doesn't fit with their public image and the way they're so concerned about the planet and the environment."

Bang Showbiz