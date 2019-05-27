Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son, who was born last week, during a photo call in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly set to visit Mzansi with their new baby, Archie Harrison, later this year, reports Daily Mail. "People have been informed that the Duke and Duchess will be coming," a source told the publication. "Early preparations have begun."

This comes after reports first surfaced in April that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope to take a six-month 'secondment' to Africa in the next few years.

At the time, it was reported that the Sussexes' advisers are working on Harry and Meghan’s 'bespoke' African role with the help of Sir David Manning, a former ambassador to the US, and Lord Geidt, the Queen’s former private secretary who chairs the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

Apart from South Africa, Botswana – which Harry has previously described as his "second home" – is one of the countries that has been suggested, as well as Malawi.

Buckingham Palace, however, responded to reports in April, saying: "Any future plans for the duke and duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles."

The pair welcomed their first child on 6 May, and broke royal tradition by only introducing him to the world two days after his birth. The couple did, however, share details of his arrival on their official Instagram page just hours after Archie's arrival, and one can only assume that should they indeed be planning a visit to Africa, the fiery-haired royal and the former actress will keep fans abreast of their plans.