The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend their first Valentine's Day as a married couple apart. The British royals - who married in May at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle - will spend the annual day of romance in separate countries.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will be visiting Exercise Clockwork - which has trained more than 16,000 Royal Marines and Royal Navy sailors and airmen since 1969 - in Norway on February 14.

The couple will, however, do an official trip together, on behalf of the Queen, ahead of the birth their first-born, who is due in April or May.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, will visit Rabat in Morocco, from February 23 to 25, Kensington Palace have confirmed. They will be focusing on efforts to improve the education of young people, particularly girls, in the region.

Meghan will be around 30 weeks – seven months – pregnant at the time of the mini-tour. NHS guidance says it is 'usually safe' for women to fly up to 37 weeks into their pregnancy.




