We bet you didn't know Duchess of Sussex once dabbled with being a lifestyle blogger.

You probably became acquainted with the actress when she starred in the TV series Suits or maybe it was after her engagement and marriage to Prince Harry, when she became the Duchess of Sussex. Regardless, most people are surprised to learn that Markle used to also be a very active blogger.

Much like Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand, Ivy Park created by Beyonce and all those who came before, Markle jumped on the bandwagon and began producing content for her website called ‘The Tig’ which she launched in 2014 .

Meghan Markle exploring New York. Picture: The Tig.

Whether it was taking on the role of an ‘Insider’, sharing in the thrill of walking the streets of Cartagena in South America, or gushing about her favourite sandwich spot in in New York City, Markle populated her website until 2018, before she married Prince Harry in May that year.

Now, where a lively blog - coloured with fascinating tidbits straight from the Duchess's mind - once was, lies a short and sweet goodbye letter. In it she wrote: “After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity.”

In an article by People, it was revealed that Markle wanted to focus more on her acting career and humanitarian efforts, which is why she decided to close her chapter on blogging.

Whether this is true, or it was simply as a means to abide by the code of conduct royals have to follow, the blog posts are no longer available to read…

Fortunately, for those whose interest we’ve suddenly piqued, and let down with the sombre news, we’ve found a secret hack to reading old internet posts. With the help of The Wayback Machine you can still read The Tig and browse through all the musings of the newly appointed royal from long before she took on the title.

Click here to read Markle’s blog, The Tig.



