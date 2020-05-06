Interviewee mentored by Duchess Meghan lands internship

An interviewee surprised by the Duchess of Sussex during a SmartWorks preparation session has landed an internship after their one-on-one call. Krisi Uzunova took part in a preparation session with the SmartWorks charity - which helps women find employment with coaching tips and professional attire for their job interviews - in March when Meghan, 38, surprised her by joining the call. In a post on Instagram, the organisation wrote: "Our patron, The Duchess of Sussex, recently surprised one of our clients during her coaching session. "We are so thrilled that following her virtual appointment, our client got the job and will be starting her internship during the summer months. "It was so wonderful to hear her excitement on the phone when she called to let us know she had been successful."

Meghan - who is married to Prince Harry - surprised Krisi during her call two months ago, and revealed she was keeping her fingers crossed for the interview.

She said at the time: "You seem incredibly confident and prepared.

"Everyone here is so excited, so when I was reading what your interests were - you have a big focus in mental health right? I think that's excellent...

"I think you're going to be fantastic, it's just so exciting. I just wanted to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you...

"There's so much going on in the world right now, so to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it and all the positivity ... I just want to send your way, to make sure you can get on the other side of this too."

Krisi was delighted to have the opportunity to spend time talking to Meghan - whose son Archie celebrates his first birthday on Wednesday (06.05.20) - as part of her preparations.

She tweeted: "At the end of March I took part in an interview prep session with SmartWorks and at the end I was surprised with their royal patron, Meghan Markle.

"It was truly an honour to speak to such a kind person about my passions - I'll never forget this!!

"And may I add, she is the sweetest, most down-to-earth person that I have ever met, a true true honour (sic)"