It will still take time but I'm happy, says Princess Charlene on her road to recovery

It’s been a rough few years for Princess Charlene. After being stranded in South Africa for several months due to health issues, the Monaco royal had to deal with being away from her family and undergo numerous surgeries.

Now, on the road to recovery, the 44-year-old opened up to local newspaper “Monaco-Matin” about life beyond her health struggles. During the exclusive interview to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, she revealed that her husband, Prince Albert and her twins, Gabriella and Jacques, have been her rock while continuing to find balance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene) “I would first like to say that I feel so much better today than I have in recent years. I feel less pain and much more energy,” she told the publication. Despite widespread rumours about a rift in their 11-year marriage, the princess praised her husband, saying, “It will still take time, but I'm happy.”

She commended him for his unwavering support and said, “My family and those I love are my rock. I approach the future, step by step, one day at a time.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene)

Earlier this week, the family celebrated their annual children’s Christmas party at the palace, a tradition that was started by Prince Albert’s mother Princess Grace. The twins, now 8, co-ordinated their outfits with their mother dressed in midnight blue coats. Princess Charlene assisted the twins while giving out gifts, and one observer told “PEOPLE” that Princess Gabriella “seemed to enjoy giving away gifts as much as those receiving them.”