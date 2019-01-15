Duchess Catherine. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Duchess Catherine was asked by a young girl if Queen Elizabeth II eats pizza during a royal visit on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge - previously known as Kate Middleton before she tied the knot with William - was helping some children from St Jude and St Paul's CE Primary School make their own pizzas during a visit to the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, north London, using ingredients harvested from the community grounds.

During the cooking session, eight-year-old Nadirah decided to ask the big question about whether or not the 92-year-old British Monarch ever snacks on a slice.

Nadirah asked: "Has the queen ever had pizza?"

Catherine - who is married to the queen's grandson Prince William, who is third-in-line to the throne after his father Prince Charles - was stumped, but promptly replied: "You know, that's such a good question. I don't know, I don't know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?"

Catherine, 37, then hinted that she and William, 36, make and eat pizzas at home with their older two children, Prince George, four, and three-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess - who also has nine-month-old Prince Louis with William - told the kids: "They are some of the best things to make, pizzas at home, aren't they? It's such fun. You can choose what to put on them - all the different toppings! I quite like [bacon]. It's like having pepperoni but not so spicy."

When she was asked by another inquisitive youngster if they could meet her three children, Catherine said: "They would love to come and do this with you. They'll be very sad that I've been out here making pizzas with all of you, and they haven't been here." In fact, both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are at school these days, and George, specifically, is busy spending his days "learning about space."

