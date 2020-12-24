Kim Kardashian West latest celeb to promote Meghan Markle’s new vegan latte brand
Reality television star Kim Kardashian West is the latest celebrity to promote Meghan Markle’s investment in vegan products.
The Duchess of Sussex recently invested in Clevr Blends, a vegan latte start-up which specialises in powdered matcha, coffee and turmeric “SuperLattes” with oat milk, probiotics and mushrooms.
In a statement by Markle, she said she invested in the business “in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business”.
This is her first start-up investment. The company is privately held and was founded in 2019 by Hannah Mendoza and Roger Coppola and is a “woman-led, mission-driven wellness company”.
More than a week ago, Oprah Winfrey plugged the brand online and now Kardashian West is following suit, helping to promote the brand to her 195 million followers.
She took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 21, to share a photo of a basket filled with the brand's Golden SuperLatte and Matcha SuperLatte powders.
The reality television star tagged New York-based contemporary clothing company Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet. It’s unclear if Bendet has also invested in the brand or is just a fan of its lattes.
Clevr Blends started as a coffee pop-up shop in Santa Barbara, California, near where Markle and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, relocated earlier this year. She told Fortune she decided to invest after trying the company's lattes.