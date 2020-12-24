Kim Kardashian West latest celeb to promote Meghan Markle’s new vegan latte brand

Reality television star Kim Kardashian West is the latest celebrity to promote Meghan Markle’s investment in vegan products.

The Duchess of Sussex recently invested in Clevr Blends, a vegan latte start-up which specialises in powdered matcha, coffee and turmeric “SuperLattes” with oat milk, probiotics and mushrooms.

In a statement by Markle, she said she invested in the business “in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business”.

Clevr Blends vegan lattes. Picture: Instagram

This is her first start-up investment. The company is privately held and was founded in 2019 by Hannah Mendoza and Roger Coppola and is a “woman-led, mission-driven wellness company”.

More than a week ago, Oprah Winfrey plugged the brand online and now Kardashian West is following suit, helping to promote the brand to her 195 million followers.