King and Queen lead royals in double coronation balcony appearance

Working members of the Royal Family and the King and Queen's Page Boys joined them on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the coronation flypast. The newly-crowned monarchs were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, nine - one of the page boys - Prince Louis, five, and eight-year-old Princess Charlotte.

George arrived before his parents and siblings with his fellow Pages of Honour, Lord Oliver Chomondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, also 13, and 12-year-old Ralph Tollemache, who are all sons of the king's friends. And Camilla's Pages Gus and Louis Lopes, both 13, Camilla's daughter Laure and her husband Harry's children. Watch video:

As well as their cousin Freddy Parker Bowles, also 13, Camilla's son Tom's offspring, and Camilla's 10-year-old great-nephew Arthur Elliot. Anne, Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor were also there for the historical moment. Following a brief, but ever-impressive display from the few aircraft involved in the scaled-back flypast over The Mall and Buckingham Palace, which are lined with masses of people with brollies, the royals left the balcony, only for them to return for an encore, much to the delight of the crowds.

The flypast was much shorter with fewer aircraft due to the poor weather conditions in London. Only the helicopters and The Red Arrows acrobatic team took part in the display for king and queen, as rain pours down on the British capital this Saturday. The display over The Mall and Buckingham Palace was originally set to take place for around six minutes, however, it lasted for just over two minutes.