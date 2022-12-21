King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla host royal Christmas party without Sussexes

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have hosted a royal Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Up to 50 family members reportedly gathered in Berkshire for the festive party, with Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, seen arriving shortly after midday on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Sun” said also in attendance were Prince Edward, 58, Sophie Wessex, 57, and Lady Louise, 19, with Princess Anne, 72, and her 67-year-old husband Sir Timothy Laurence. It is thought the guest list for Tuesday’s gathering is a sign Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, will be spending Christmas at their mansion in California with their two children Archie, 3, and 18-month-old daughter Lilibet.

Tuesday’s party comes a day after it emerged Charles, Camilla and other senior royals will spend Christmas at Sandringham for the first time in three years. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday, the couple and other family members will celebrate Christmas Day at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Norfolk estate with other relatives, in a return to one of their festive traditions.

Story continues below Advertisement

It said in a statement: “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, on Sunday 25th December 2022.” “Mail Online” reported after the statement was released it is likely Charles and Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Royal and her family, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children. The Covid-19 pandemic led to the late Queen, who died at the age of 96 years old, on September 8, at her Balmoral estate, spending Christmas at Windsor Castle two years in a row.

Story continues below Advertisement