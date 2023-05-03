King Charles’ Coronation Concert visuals to be ‘equally as spectacular’ as Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Coronation Concert visuals will be just as mind-blowing as Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, says the man behind them. The creative director who oversaw the epic projections that lit up Buckingham Palace last June has been hired for the star-studded gig at Windsor Castle on Sunday, which follows the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday, as well as this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on May 13.

Watch video: Tom Bairstow, the founder of the multi-award-winning design and production studio NorthHouse, who worked with the BBC on the Jubilee visuals, has promised an "equally as spectacular" show as “Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace”, which is in the running for two BAFTAs. Bairstow commented: "We're now adding the finishing touches to both shows. It's incredibly exciting to see it all coming together!

"For the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, we're so focused on creating an equally spectacular show to last year's Jubilee celebrations where we'll bring another visual display combining projection and screen visuals for the show featuring Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis French and many more!" On Eurovision, he added: "It is amazing to be creating two historic shows alongside each other that have so much impact on our nation, Europe and the World and there's something incredibly humbling about the support we're giving to the Ukraine through Eurovision. "With Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort, pushing the button to activate our show visuals, it was a lovely synergy of two worlds coming together.