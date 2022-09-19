King Charles 'deeply touched' by support following death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth

King Charles has been "deeply touched" by the support following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The 73-year-old royal, who acceded to the throne the moment his mother passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 following a 70 year reign, issued a statement on the eve of Her Late Majesty's funeral where he noted that he and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, have been "moved beyond measure" after completing a UK tour.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the statement from Buckingham Palace, he said: "Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world. In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen."

Queen Elizabeth is set to be laid to rest on Monday. The king went on to thank the "countless people" who had been a source of "support and comfort" for himself and the rest of the royal family since the loss. He added: "As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief."

Story continues below Advertisement