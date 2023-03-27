King Charles sets curfew before coronation

King Charles has set himself a 6pm curfew the night before his coronation. The 74-year-old monarch will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Although there will be various receptions and events organised over the weekend for visiting dignitaries and other VIPs, the king has asked that his diary be organised so he has no evening duties on May 5 and will be able to get an early night. A source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “There have been some logistical challenges caused by the king. Watch video:

“He doesn’t want to do anything in the evening in case it tires him out. There will be no partying.” Insiders insisted it was a “sensible” request from Charles and noted he was a renowned workaholic who would not be shirking his responsibilities. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the king’s plans.

However, it is known he will be hosting a reception for Commonwealth leaders on May 5 and a dinner will be held for world leaders at Buckingham Palace that evening. However, the Commonwealth banquet that was held before Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 will not be repeated. The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association said: “What was appropriate then will not necessarily be appropriate now.”

About 2 000 people are expected to attend the coronation, and though invitations have yet to be posted, it is believed those being invited have been sent a “save the date” message. A limited number of tickets for the coronation ceremony will be made available to parliamentarians, with the government explaining that tickets for peers will be allocated to the parties and groups within the House of Lords. Arts Minister Lord Parkinson said: “There will be other opportunities for peers to be involved with the coronation, outside of attending the coronation service, both on the day itself and in the preceding weeks.

“These opportunities will be allocated on the same basis, with tickets split across all parties and groups.” Members of the cabinet and other political figures across various parties will be invited. Foreign dignitaries will take their seats inside Westminster Abbey, along with representatives of Charles’s charities.