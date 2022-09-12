King Charles to lead Queen Elizabeth's coffin procession on foot

King Charles will lead the royal family in a procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Edinburgh on Monday. The body of the queen – who died on Thursday at the age of 96 – will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, where her family will join a congregation at a service of thanksgiving for her life, and the new monarch is set to embark on the journey on foot.

Charles is likely to be joined by his brothers, princes Andrew and Edward, sister Princess Anne and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and other members of the monarchy will follow the procession in cars. Watch video: Full details about the procession have yet to be confirmed, but it has been speculated that Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, will be there, as will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Members of the public will be able to view the queen's coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London for a period of lying in state before her funeral on September 19. Later this evening, Charles and other members of his family will hold a vigil at the cathedral. The king and his wife are in London and before heading to Scotland they will visit Westminster Hall to hear messages of condolence from both Houses of Parliament, and Charles will give his reply.

While in Edinburgh, the king will inspect the Guard of Honour at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and attend the ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt. He will spend time at the palace holding audiences with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Alison Johnstone, the presiding officer of the Scottish parliament. Charles and Camilla will also attend the Scottish parliament to receive a motion of condolence.