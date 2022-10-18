King Charles ‘travelled to Balmoral where Queen Elizabeth died, to thank soldiers who guarded his late mother’

King Charles is said to have travelled to Balmoral where Queen Elizabeth died, to thank the soldiers who guarded his late mother. His Majesty, 73, who was one of only two members of the royal family to reach the estate before the monarch died aged 96 on September 8, reportedly paid tribute to the servicemen while the country estate was closed to the public on Sunday.

A courtier source told the Daily Mail on Monday night: “The king wanted to say thank you in person. “He is very grateful for the effort everyone put in before and after Her Majesty’s death.” Charles is said to have been driven to Balmoral in his electric Audi on Sunday after divine service at nearby Crathie Kirk.

The soldiers he thanked were also said to have helped give the queen a state funeral send-off. Balmoral’s grounds have been opened to the public for the rest of the year so tributes can be paid to the late monarch. They are normally open only from April to July. The Mail also reported how it appeared that the king might be planning to open the estate, which costs £3 million (about R61m) annually to run, all year round, as the estate has advertised for visitor service assistants to work for the “2022 season”.

Charles has been back at work after his extended period of mourning for the queen and on Monday travelled to Aberdeen where he met refugee families from Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan. In a reception at the city’s Town House, the king met Inna Skvortsova, a Ukrainian woman who came to Aberdeen in April. The monarch also met Burhan Vesal, who worked as an interpreter with the British Army in southern Afghanistan.

