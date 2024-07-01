Lady Kitty Spencer named her baby Athena after the Greek goddess of wisdom

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer named her baby daughter after the Greek goddess of wisdom. Lady Kitty, 33, became a first-time mother earlier this year when she welcomed her little girl with her husband Michael Lewis, 65, and went public with the happy news in March to celebrate her first Mother's Day - she's now revealed they named the tot Athena.

In a post on Instagram, she shared a portrait of her little girl and wrote: "Athena watching the world go by." Lady Kitty announced her surprise baby news in the spring by sharing images of her new baby on social media with the caption: "It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today." Lady Kitty wed fashion tycoon Michael Lewis, 62, in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2021.

They tied the knot at the exclusive Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati in front of guests including Viscountess Weymouth, DJ Marjorie Gubelmann, fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper. Lewis, chairman of Foschini Group, and Lady Kitty were first reported to be dating in 2018, while he proposed in December 2019. The pair are believed to have met through a mutual friend. Kitty - whose parents are Diana's brother Earl Spencer and model Victoria Lockwood - is believed to be close to Michael's three grown-up children.