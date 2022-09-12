LIVE BLOG: Britain to hold minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth

Britain to hold minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth on Sunday Britain will on September 18 hold a national moment of reflection - a one minute silence - Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesperson said on Monday following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week.

The minute's silence will be held at 8pm on Sunday, ahead of the late queen's funeral on Monday. - Reuters King Charles vows to ‘faithfully’ follow his mother’s example of selfless duty King Charles has vowed to "faithfully" follow the late Queen Elizabeth's "example of selfless duty".

The 73-year-old monarch was accompanied by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, when he visited Westminster Hall on Monday to hear Addresses of Condolence from the House of Lords and the House of Commons in response to the death of his beloved mother last Thursday. In his speech, Charles quoted Shakespeare and reflected on the "weight of history" around them, including the "tangible connections" to his late mother.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort sit in thrones at Westminster Hall in London where they are receiving condolences from both Houses of Parliament.



In his response, Charles said, “As Shakespeare said of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was a pattern to all princes living.” pic.twitter.com/vPzfmgnq6J — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022 He said: "My Lords and Members of the House of Commons. "I am deeply grateful for the Addresses of Condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, which so touchingly encompass what our late Sovereign, my beloved mother The Queen, meant to us all. As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was “a pattern to all Princes living”.

His Majesty King Charles III is now speaking in Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/OPzPENlOCN — Princess of Wales News (@HRHPWales) September 12, 2022 "As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital Parliamentary traditions to which Members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all.

"Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy. That your traditions are ancient we see in the construction of this great Hall and the reminders of Mediaeval predecessors of the Office to which I have been called. And the tangible connections to my darling late mother we see all around us; from the Fountain in New Palace Yard which commemorates The late Queen’s Silver Jubilee to the Sundial in Old Palace Yard for the Golden Jubilee, the magnificent Stained Glass Window before me for the Diamond Jubilee and, so poignantly and yet to be formally unveiled, your most generous gift to Her late Majesty to mark the unprecedented Platinum Jubilee which we celebrated only three months ago, with such joyful hearts. "The great bell of Big Ben – one of the most powerful symbols of our nation throughout the world and housed within the Elizabeth Tower also named for my mother’s Diamond Jubilee – will mark the passage of The late Queen’s progress from Buckingham Palace to this Parliament on Wednesday." Mourners face 30-hour queuing time to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth

Mourners have been warned they face queuing "overnight" to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth. The 96-year-old monarch died at her Scottish estate Balmoral last Thursday and from 5pm on Wednesday, her body will lie in state in Westminster Hall, where members of the public will be able to file past the coffin 24 hours a day until the morning of her funeral on 19 September, but they face having to wait up to 30 hours to do so. Guidance issued by the government said: “Please note that there will be a queue, which is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.”

They also advised members of the public to consider the length of the queue - which is predicted to reach up to five miles long - “before you decide to attend or bring children” and warned there may be road closures and delays to public transport. Players and Officials paid their respects ahead of today's game at Headingley as cricket honours Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/AAbsbrcbOo — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) September 12, 2022 A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II and a condolence book at the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



📸: Annice Lyn pic.twitter.com/WcCoGqHEmf — Princess of Wales News (@HRHPWales) September 12, 2022

King Charles to lead family in procession King Charles will lead the royal family in a procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Edinburgh on Monday. The body of the queen – who died on Thursday at the age of 96 – will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, where her family will join a congregation at a service of thanksgiving for her life, and the new monarch is set to embark on the journey on foot.

Members of the public will be able to view the queen's coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London for a period of lying in state ahead of her funeral on September 19. Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor's titles not changed yet

The children of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, are able to use HRH titles if they wish now that their grandfather, King Charles, is monarch. But a royal spokesperson said they were awaiting confirmation about how the children would be known. Archie, 3, and 15-month-old Lilibet, who are sixth and seventh in line to the throne respectively, are noted as “Master and Miss”.

Prince Charles becomes king, William gets Prince of Wales title … and Prince Andrew gets the dogs On Sunday, a spokesperson for Prince Andrew said he and Sarah would take on Queen Elizabeth’s pets, Muick and Sandy. The dogs were a gift from Prince Andrew during lockdown to keep the queen entertained while her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was in hospital and she was staying in Windsor.