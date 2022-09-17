LIVE BLOG: Britain urges people not to travel to join queen's queue

Britain urges people not to travel to join queen's queue By Kate Holton and Michael Holden

The British government urged people on Saturday not to travel to join the queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as the huge demand means people are having to stand in line for at least 24 hours to reach her lying-in-state. Tens of thousands of people have already filed past the coffin in a steady, solemn stream, queuing for hours through the dark and cold to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch - a testimony to the affection in which she was held. On Saturday the culture department said it would pause entry to the queue if demand became too high, adding at 1 a.m. (0000 GMT): "Please do not travel."

The death of the queen on Sept. 8 at her summer estate in the Scottish highlands has sparked an outpouring of emotion across the country and 10 days of highly choreographed events. A man has been arrested for grabbing Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Officers tackled the man to the floor after he rushed towards the coffin and tried to lift the Royal Standard, which was draped over the coffin of the late royal.

The shocking incident took place 10pm at Westminster Hall on Friday, when the man shoved mourners aside, including a seven-year-old girl, and rushed towards the coffin. He was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. One witness told MailOnline: "We saw him (the man) in the queue from the beginning of the queue and throughout the day, he was by himself.

Man arrested for attempting to grab Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. Police were quick to stop the man is now in custody. #QueenElizabeth #funeral #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/8X46K4iX0m — Celebravious (@SteveMcMillen5) September 17, 2022 "When we entered the room we were at the top of the stairs when we saw the incident. A lady screamed as it happened it was quite unnerving. Although he was detained and people kept calm and carried on."

Another witness, Tracey Holland, whose seven-year-old niece, Darcy, was pushed aside by the man, said: "A person decided they were going to push my seven-year-old niece out the way, run up to the coffin, lift up the standard and try to do I don't know what. She was grabbed out the way and the police had him within two seconds. "(It was) terrible, absolutely terrible, so disrespectful and unbelievable - and this poor little seven-year-old child, this is her lasting memory of the Queen." - Bang Showbiz David Beckham sheds a tear as he files past coffin of Queen Elizabeth

David Beckham shed a tear as he filed past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth. The 47-year-old football star had joined the queue in London to see the coffin of the late British monarch - who is lying in state at Westminster Hall following her death on September 8 at the age of 96 - at around 2am on Friday and was seen looking emotional as he paid his respects to her after a 13-hour wait. He told ITV: ""Her Majesty meant so much in so many different ways. I can speak on my behalf of the amount of times I was able to meet her through my career.

"Every time we stood there and wore those Three Lions shirts and I had my armband and we sang God Save Our Queen - that was something that meant so much to us. Every time that we did it, it was something special."

The former England captain - who is married to ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and has Brooklyn, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17 as well as 10-year-old daughter Harper with her - attended alone wearing a dark flat cap and explained that the "most special" moment with Her Late Majesty was when he was awarded an OBE for services to football back in 2003. - Bang Showbiz Inside Westminster Hall - a moment of sombre reflection and a final glance back at the queen By Kylie MacLellan

Stepping foot inside parliament's imposing Westminster Hall, mourners coming to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth are struck by a powerful scene. In complete silence, a sombre procession of young and old slowly file past the coffin of Britain's longest serving monarch, who is laying in state in the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster ahead of her funeral on Monday. At the centre lies the queen's coffin, covered by the Royal Standard flag on top of a purple shrouded catafalque. The Imperial State Crown, glinting occasionally in the light, sits on a cushion on top, alongside a wreath of flowers.

At its four corners, large candles flicker gently. Soldiers in full ceremonial uniform and police officers stand vigil as two lines of people make their way past on either side.

Wrapped in warm coats after queuing for as long as 10 hours outside through the night, members of the public descend the steps into the hall, the morning light streaming in through a huge stained glass window behind them. The sound of hundreds of footsteps crossing the old stone floor is muffled by a wide beige carpet, temporarily laid along each side of the coffin. On reaching the queen, most stop to bow their head in a moment of silent reflection, some make the sign of the cross. One man blows her a kiss. Old soldiers salute.

As they walk away, many wipe away tears. Some are visibly sobbing, overcome with emotion while others simply walk arm-in-arm with their friends or family, comforting each other. A few look up in awe at the medieval timber hammer-beam roof. - Reuters London police say queen's funeral poses biggest ever security test By Andrew MacAskill and Sachin Ravikumar

London's police force said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth will be the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken as prime ministers, presidents and royals come together on Monday to pay their respects. The queen's funeral is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people to London's streets, echoing other important events in Britain's history, including her coronation in 1953, the funeral of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965 and the death of Princess Diana in 1997. Stuart Cundy, London's Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner, said his force will be deploying the largest number of officers on the city's streets and the largest protection operation for world leaders and monarchs.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the most high-profile guests from overseas who have confirmed they will be attending. Cundy said the massive policing operation would surpass other major policing events in London, including the 2012 Olympics and the celebrations for the queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"I can confirm that this will be the largest single policing event that the Met Police has ever undertaken," Cundy told reporters. "The range of officers, police staff and all those supporting the operation is truly immense." - Reuters Queen Consort Camilla said to be in ‘quite a lot of pain’ after breaking toe

Queen Consort Camilla has been nursing a broken toe while carrying out ceremonial duties following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The 75-year-old royal is said to be in "quite a lot of pain" but has ignored her discomfort to be by the side of her husband, King Charles, as they toured the UK meeting well-wishers and carrying out official duties over the week since her mother-in-law passed away at the age of 96. A source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “She is in quite a lot of pain but she is just getting on with it. It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she's been an absolute trouper.”

It is believed Camilla - who retreated to her home in Wiltshire for a day of reflection on Thursday - sustained the injury before Elizabeth's death but insisted on continuing with her duties. A spokesperson for the king refused to comment. They said: "Medical matters are private.” - Bang Showbiz

Countess of Wessex shares tender moment with little boy paying respects to queen Sophie, the Countess of Wessex shared a sweet exchange with a boy paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The 57-year-old royal hugged Josh, a young boy who offered her a teddy bear as they mourned the passing of the 96-year-old monarch - who passed away after more than 70 years on the throne - in St Anne’s Square in Manchester on Thursday.

His mother Sue told Sky News: "The first time she came down, Josh passed the bouquet over and then she came back over before she went in the car and gave Josh another hug. And she laid the flowers over there. Today, The Countess of Wessex hugged Josh, who is autistic, before she left Manchester, as she saw him holding out his arms.



They had met earlier as Sophie greeted the crowds. Josh said the moment made him feel 'happy'.



📸 https://t.co/vQa88JDp4R pic.twitter.com/7gm7EkAxdx — The Crown Chronicles (@crownchronicles) September 15, 2022

"It was quite emotional to be honest. I'm trying to hold it in. I just thought it was the best thing. I wasn't expecting Sophie to come over." Another woman spoke about how Sophie - who is married to the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward, 58, with whom she has daughter Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14 - took the time to express her gratitude to their farewell to Her Majesty. Another mourner detailed how Sophie had informed her it was the love extruded by the public that had propped up her family following the loss of the Queen. - Bang Showbiz

Entry to queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state has been closed Entry to the queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state has been closed for at least six hours. Members of the public wanting to pay their respects to the late monarch - who died on 8 September aged 96 - at Westminster Hall were told by government officials shortly before 10am on Friday that they cannot join the line at the moment, with a further update expected later in the afternoon.

A messaged shared by the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport stated: "HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 09:50 AM, 16 Sept "Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience. "Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.

"Check back for further updates." The closure came less than an hour before the department warned they may be forced to close the queue. They had previously written: "HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 09:08AM, 16 Sept

"Southwark Park is extremely busy. Entry to the queue will be paused if it reaches capacity "If you are planning to join, please consider waiting until numbers have reduced." - Bang Showbiz Mourners currently face 11-hour wait to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the monarch - who died on 8 September aged 96 - have been warned they need to be in the queue by 12.30am on Monday in order to make it into Westminster Hall in London before it closes at 6.30am, hours before her funeral is due to take place. At 7am on Friday, the queue was over four miles (about 6km) long and those at the back faced waiting 11-hours to make it to the front of the line, but at one point hours earlier, the queue had swelled to five miles, stretching as far back as Southwark Park in Bermondsey, with a queuing time of 14 hours. Well-wishers were admitted to the queue on Monday before being allowed into Westminster Hall on Wednesday at 5pm, and in the early hours of Thursday morning, officials made the decision to form two columns either side of the queen's coffin, so more people can pay their respects at once and the process moves more quickly.

Sisters Rebecca and Sarah Welham travelled from Sevenoaks, Kent, to join the queue at around 4am on Friday, along with Rebecca's five-year-old daughter Sophia. Rebecca told the Daily Telegraph about her daughter: "She went to bed last night and then 4am this morning I got her up. "I was ready to go, so I literally had to get her up and then go straight out the door.

"She is quite excited, if I can use that word, to see the queen. "She understands what has happened and she wants to be part of it." - Bang Showbiz In unexpected move, Prince Harry will be permitted to sport military dress at queen’s vigil

Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren will take part in a vigil to mark her life. The 96-year-old monarch - who died at Balmoral last week aged 96 - is to have her life and reign commemorated at a special ceremony attended by all her grandchildren; Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn at Westminster Hall on Saturday. The cousins are expected to stand in silence next to Her Majesty’s coffin as they lead remembrance to their grandmother at the Vigil of the Princes.

This comes after Queen Elizabeth II’s children, King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew and Prince Edward lead a special vigil at Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral on Sunday, a move they will repeat on Friday. In an unexpected move, Prince Harry - who was in the army for ten years - will be permitted to sport military dress at the vigil but it is unclear which one he will don as he no longer holds any military position after he left royal duties behind to live in California with his wife the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months. - Bang Showbiz King Charles and siblings to hold vigil by late queen's coffin

By Michael Holden and Alistair Smout King Charles will be joined by his siblings to mount a silent vigil at the coffin of his late mother Queen Elizabeth on Friday as thousands of mourners stand in line for miles to pay their last respects to the monarch during her lying-in-state. Charles, his sister Princess Anne, and brothers Princes Andrew and Edward will join the ceremonial guard for the 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall in central London where their 96-year-old mother's coffin has rested since Wednesday evening.

Already tens of thousands of people from all walks of life from Britain and around the world have patiently queued for hours for the opportunity to pass by the coffin, with the line stretching back almost 5 miles (8km). Officials expect about 750 000 people to view the coffin before the lying-in-state ends at 6.30 a.m. (0530 GMT) on Monday, the day of Elizabeth's state funeral. Before the 7.30 p.m. (1830 GMT) vigil, Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will travel to Wales. - Reuters

House of Commons upholds ban on letting MPs skip queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth The House of Commons has upheld a ban on letting MPs skip the queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Politicians will not be able to jump in the miles long line - which is an estimated 12 hour wait - to offer their respects to the 96-year-old monarch who is currently lying in state in Westminster Hall after she died at Balmoral on September 8 prior to her state funeral on Monday.

A statement from the legislative chamber said: “Unfortunately, based on the projected numbers we are expecting to join the queue over the coming days, it is not possible to open up access further without the risk of impacting access for queueing members of the public. They emphasised the “absolute priority” was to make it possible for as “as many” people could witness the Queen’s coffin for themselves, which has been visited by a number of political figures such as Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Labour leader Keir Starmer and former Prime Ministers Theresa May, Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson. “The absolute priority has been to ensure as many members of the public as possible are able to pay their respects, many of whom have travelled from across the country and queued, often over nine or 10 hours.

“We do not in any way wish to jeopardise their ability to pass through Westminster Hall by introducing additional pressures on numbers.” - Bang Showbiz Prince William says walking behind queen's coffin brought back memories Prince William has told well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother's coffin had been challenging and had brought back memories, alluding to the day 25 years earlier when, as a boy, he followed his mother's casket on the way to her funeral.

William, the heir to the throne, walked behind his father King Charles and side by side with his younger brother Prince Harry during Wednesday's solemn procession taking the late Queen Elizabeth from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. "The walk yesterday was challenging," William told members of the public who were sympathising with him over his loss while he viewed flowers laid outside the royal Sandringham Estate in eastern England to honour the queen. "Brought back a few memories," he could be heard saying in video footage of the exchange on Thursday.

William and Harry, then aged 15 and 12, followed their mother Princess Diana's coffin through central London in the glare of the world's media after she was killed in a car crash in Paris aged 36 in 1997, a defining image of their lives. - Reuters Queen Elizabeth to be buried with Prince Philip in private service Queen Elizabeth will be buried with her husband Prince Philip in a private service on Monday evening.

The 96-year-old monarch passed away on September 8 and her body is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall and full details about the arrangements for her funeral have now been released. Her state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London at 11am on Monday, with a committal service taking place at St George's Chapel, Windsor at 4pm and she will then be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away in April 2021 aged 99 - in a private ceremony at 7.30pm. Buckingham Palace have also confirmed the late queen's four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, will mount a vigil over her coffin at 7.30pm on Friday. - Bang Showbiz

Video of Royal guard fainting at Queen Elizabeth’s coffin goes viral A video has gone viral on social media that shows one of the Royal guards standing next to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin fainting and falling right to the floor. A video shared by 9News Sydney's Twitter account showed a guard clad in a black uniform first stumbling from his position and then moments later falling flat on the ground.

As seen in the video, three other guards came to his rescue and helped him get emergency aid. The guard's collapse comes as hundreds of thousands of mourners thronged the streets of London to pay homage to the late Queen. Queen Elizabeth's coffin draped in the Royal Standard is now lying in state in London's Westminster Hall where it will remain for four days until her funeral on Monday. - ANI

What could have caused Queen Elizabeth’s death? Experts jump in with their theories The 96-year-old British queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the tight-lipped Buckingham Palace said without giving full disclosure of what could have really transpired. Luckily, a few health experts have torn into potential factors that could have contributed to her demise over the years.

Loneliness, heartache, blood clot and heart failure are the main potential causes of the Queen’s health decline and subsequent death. Events leading to the Queen’s passing were heightened by her last public photo taken during the swearing-in of Britain’s new Prime Minister on September 6 – a week before her death. She appeared to have had a bruised right hand which later became an internet sensation after it had many social media users talking.

What many may have not analysed from the photo is the potential sign of what could have caused her death. Health experts claim that hand bruises in old age are usually evidence of peripheral vascular diseases. This is a blood circulation problem that causes blood vessels to narrow or block and cause blood clots.

Peripheral vascular diseases usually cause heart failures as blood supply to the body reduces and results in multi-organ failure. - iHarare First mourners overwhelmed with emotion to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state The first mourners to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state were overwhelmed with emotion.

Londoner Vanessa Nathakumaran - who started queuing on Monday morning - was the first to visit Westminster Hall to see the coffin of the late monarch on Wednesday when members of the public were allowed to pay their respects following her death aged 96 on 8 September. Nathakumaran, 45, told The Guardian newspaper: "It was an emotional experience. I was fighting back tears as I approached the coffin and I managed to dignify myself. “I wanted to do something so I said prayers for the Queen, thanked her for her great service and wished her peace and rest.

"I'm from London so I felt like I was leading the crowd as I was the first in the queue. It's a unique and an historic moment and I wanted to pay my respects so it was well worth waiting for." She was followed in the queue by Anne Daley, 65, from Cardiff, who admitted it was a "shattering and incredibly upsetting experience". She added: "It was total silence, you felt like singing Ave Maria, it was that kind of atmosphere. It was just for seconds but the wait was totally worth it.” - Bang Showbiz

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan ‘furious’ that their children won’t receive HRH titles Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are said to be "furious" that their children will not get HRH titles. The royal couple - who tied the knot back in 2018 and have Archie, three, and Lillibet, 15 months, together - have reportedly "insisted" on their children being granted royal titles in the days since Queen Elizabeth died and while the pair are expected to become Prince and Princess, they will not be granted the title of His/Her Royal Highness by King Charles.

A source said: "Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security. There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. They have been relentless since the Queen died. But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH." The Duke of Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties back in January 2021 and relocated to Los Angeles with their children and the source went on to explain that because they are no longer classed as "working royals", Archie and Lillibet will not be able to use the same title as the Prince and Princess of Wales' children. The insider told The Sun newspaper: "That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals." - Bang Showbiz

Royal superfan camped out for more than 48 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The first of the estimated one million mourners expected to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state was a royal superfan who had camped out for more than 48 hours. Vanessa Nathakumaran, 56, an administrative assistant from Harrow in north west London, said she had to fight to control her emotions when she saw Her Majesty’s casket.

She told MailOnline on Wednesday after 5pm, when the public were allowed to start filing past the monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall: “I was trying not to cry. I wanted to pay my respects in a dignified way but it was so hard. There were such mixed emotions. It was a privilege to be here but it was so sad and solemn. It was a moment that will live with me forever. “It was the most memorable and unique moment of my life. It was so quiet and peaceful and seeing her coffin it really came home to me that she is really gone. I curtsied when I went past and my eye was drawn to the crown on top of the coffin. I feel down wined and shattered.” Nathakumaran added she was also at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

She said about waiting much longer to see the Queen’s coffin: “I camped out for two days sleeping on a bench and in the pouring rain but it was worth it. I wanted to be part of the experience and pay my respects.” - Bang Showbiz 500 world leaders and dignitaries invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral Around 500 world leaders and dignitaries have been invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday.

The service at Westminster Abbey in London will be Britain’s biggest international event in decades, and high-profile figures from around the world will soon descend on the UK capital for the funeral. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and their Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, have all confirmed their attendance for the service. US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will also travel to the UK to attend the funeral.

Royals from across Europe - including King Felipe of Spain and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium - and Japan's Emperor Naruhito are expected to attend the funeral, too. However, Xi Jinping - the President of China - is unlikely travel to the UK, having not left his homeland in the last two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Former US President Donald Trump will also miss the service due to a limit on numbers, according to The Sun newspaper. - Bang Showbiz

William and Harry walk together behind a loved one's coffin, again By Estelle Shirbon Princes William and Harry walked side by side behind their grandmother Queen Elizabeth's coffin on Wednesday, a scene reminiscent of when, as boys 25 years ago, they followed their mother Princess Diana's casket in the glare of global media.

The brothers, whose relationship has become strained in recent years, were taking part in a solemn procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the queen's body will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Their father King Charles was just in front of them with the late queen's other children. Charles's wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, William's wife Kate, Princess of Wales, and Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, travelled to the hall by car. In 1997, after Diana was killed aged 36 in a car crash in Paris, William and Harry, aged 15 and 12, walked through central London in her funeral cortege, one of the defining images of their lives. - Reuters

Thousands of people are queueing up to visit the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in London The monarch died at the age of 96 last Thursday following a 70-year-reign and more than 2000 mourners have lined up in London for the opportunity to pay their respect, with a wait time of up to 30 hours. According to The Telegraph, a source party to Wednesday’s Cabinet Office briefing has revealed that people waiting in line to see the Queen have gone from 200 to 2000 in two hours.

The queue to view the coffin is currently snaking along the River Thames, having started at 5pm on Tuesday, with mourners being issued wristbands for entry and forbidden from taking pictures or using mobile phones within the building. Following her "peaceful" passing at her Balmoral estate, Her Late Majesty was driven around the streets of Scotland before being flown back to London accompanied by her daughter Anne, Princess Royal. For four full days, members of the public will be able to pay respect to the late monarch ahead of the Queen’s state funeral – a bank holiday in the UK –which is due to take place on Monday September 19.

According to TfL commissioner Andy Byford, organsers are expecting that up to three-quarters of a million people will join the queue and "well over" a million people will visit the capital during the mourning period as he labelled the event as the "biggest challenge" the transport network has ever faced. - Bang Showbiz Princes William, Harry to accompany late Queen's coffin in funeral procession Princes William and Harry will accompany the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II on foot to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, British media reported.

The princes will walk together behind the queen’s coffin as it makes its way to the Palace of Westminster, while their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will follow the procession by car, same as Queen Consort Camilla, the Sun said. In addition, Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to appear together at the queen’s farewell ceremony on September 19, the report said. King Charles III, alongside his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as Princess Anne, will lead the funeral procession, which will start at 2:22 p.m. local time (13:22 GMT) on foot from the Buckingham Palace.

Senior staff of the royal court, some of whom have served Elizabeth II for decades, will also join the procession, according to the Telegraph newspaper. - Sputnik News Clarence House staff warned their jobs could be at risk Staff at Clarence House have been warned that their jobs are at risk following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The 96-year-old monarch passed away peacefully at her Balmoral estate last Thursday following a 70-year reign and now that her son King Charles has ascended to the throne, redundancies at the home shared by himself and wife Queen Consort Camilla are now "unavoidable" because of their change in roles. A letter from the King's top aide Sir Clive Alderton, obtained by The Guardian, read: "The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household … The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales’s personal interests, former activities, and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household … at Clarence House will be closed down. It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed." "I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point."

While it has not been confirmed whether the King and Queen Consort - who have lived at Clarence House since they married in 2005 - will move into Her Late Majesty's former residence of Buckingham Palace in London, a spokesperson for the royal family explained that they are "urgently" trying to find other roles for their "loyal staff." - Bang Showbiz King Charles to walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin to Westminster Hall King Charles will walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin with Prince William and Prince Harry on the way to Westminster Hall.

The 73-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne when his mother died last Thursday at her Balmoral estate aged 96 following a 70-year reign - will be joined on foot by his sons as Her Majesty's coffin is taken to from her home at Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, where she will lie in state until Monday. According to reports, the King will leave the palace at 14:22 BST and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 15:00 BST for a 20-minute service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The King will also be joined by siblings Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Anne, Princess Royal, while his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales- who has been married to the Prince of Wales since 2011 - will travel by car, as will Prince Edward's wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Price Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Princess Anne accompanied the late monarch’s coffin as she was transported from St Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday afternoon as the Queen left the Scottish city for the final time. - Bang Showbiz Senior royals receive Queen Elizabeth’s casket in small, private gathering at Buckingham Palace The family are also understood to have been joined by Princess Anne, who travelled from Edinburgh to London with the Queen’s coffin, as well as Prince Edward, Sir Tim Laurence, Sophie Wessex, Peter Philips, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

The Sussexes and Waleses have already reunited to meet mourners and view the sea of floral tributes left for Her Majesty at Windsor Castle, after years of rumoured rifts between the couples. - Bang Showbiz Britons back new King Charles, so long as he keeps quiet By Michael Holden and Andrew MacAskill

King Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth as Britain's new monarch, a poll has shown, but some of those mourning his late mother warn he must follow her example and keep his views to himself. A YouGov survey for the Times newspaper found backing for Charles, 73, had dramatically risen since he became king when compared with polls earlier this year. There was a similar increase in backing for his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. Now 63% think he will be a good king, a rise of 24 percentage points since March, while 15% believe he will do a bad job, compared with 31% six months ago, the poll published on Tuesday found.

The findings echoed the views of Britons Reuters spoke to who had come out to mourn Queen Elizabeth. "I have every expectation that he will do extremely well," said Patrick Thompson, 61, who was among the thousands who queued to see the late queen's coffin at Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral. "But he will have to adapt and stay quiet about his political views. He was ahead of his time on things like climate. But he will have to be much more careful now in what he says." - Reuters

Queen Elizabeth's coffin to be flown to London By Andrew MacAskill and Lindsay Dunsmuir Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday at the end of 24 hours of lying at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral, where her son King Charles and his three siblings held a silent vigil.

Charles was joined by his sister Anne and brothers Andrew and Edward for the 10 minute vigil on Monday at St Giles' Cathedral, where they stood, heads bowed, at the four sides of the coffin while members of the public filed past to pay their respects. While a bagpipe lament had been the only sound as kilted soldiers bore the casket earlier in the day, the four royals left the vigil in darkness to the sound of applause from mourners lining the street. "I was awed by the fact that I was in the cathedral with Queen Elizabeth, who I have looked up to all my life," said Marie Claire Cross, 55. "It was awesome in the true sense of the word and it was so sad."

Frances Thain, 63, said she had been surprised to see the four children of the late queen as she entered the cathedral. "I was just overwhelmed because there were so much to take in," she said. - Reuters Heckler arrested for shouting at Prince Andrew, ‘you’re a sick old man’ Prince Andrew has been heckled by a member of the crowd as he marches with the Queen's coffin to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, the Metro reported.

Somebody yells out, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man” to Prince Andrew, who is walking behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin pic.twitter.com/M6DsyuPLXR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2022 Spoke to the protestor who was arrested on the Royal Mile today for shouting abuse at Prince Andrew during the Queen’s procession - his name is Rory, here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/8GTwnVGLF7 — Joseph Anderson (@janderson_news) September 12, 2022 King Charles leads family in royal procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin King Charles led his family in a royal procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Edinburgh on Monday.

The 73-year-old monarch was reunited with his siblings - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - in the Scottish capital, where the queen's coffin was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles' Cathedral. The queen's children all walked in a line behind the hearse, before attending a service of thanksgiving alongside people from all areas of Scottish society. Camilla, Queen Consort and Sophie, Countess of Wessex followed the siblings in cars.

During the service, Reverend Calum MacLeod spoke of the queen's deep-rooted love for Scotland. He said: "We gather to bid Scotland's farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary." All of the siblings wore their military uniform for the occasion, except Prince Andrew, who is no longer a working member of the royal family.

Large crowds lined the streets of Edinburgh during the procession, and members of the public will now be allowed to view the coffin to pay their respects to the queen for 24 hours, before it's taken to London. - Bang Showbiz Britain to hold minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth on Sunday Britain will on September 18 hold a national moment of reflection - a one minute silence - Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesperson said on Monday following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week.

The minute's silence will be held at 8pm on Sunday, ahead of the late queen's funeral on Monday. - Reuters King Charles vows to ‘faithfully’ follow his mother’s example of selfless duty King Charles has vowed to "faithfully" follow the late Queen Elizabeth's "example of selfless duty".

The 73-year-old monarch was accompanied by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, when he visited Westminster Hall on Monday to hear Addresses of Condolence from the House of Lords and the House of Commons in response to the death of his beloved mother last Thursday. In his speech, Charles quoted Shakespeare and reflected on the "weight of history" around them, including the "tangible connections" to his late mother.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort sit in thrones at Westminster Hall in London where they are receiving condolences from both Houses of Parliament.



In his response, Charles said, “As Shakespeare said of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was a pattern to all princes living.” pic.twitter.com/vPzfmgnq6J — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022 He said: "My Lords and Members of the House of Commons. "I am deeply grateful for the Addresses of Condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, which so touchingly encompass what our late Sovereign, my beloved mother The Queen, meant to us all. As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was “a pattern to all Princes living”.

His Majesty King Charles III is now speaking in Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/OPzPENlOCN — Princess of Wales News (@HRHPWales) September 12, 2022 "As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital Parliamentary traditions to which Members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all.

"Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy. That your traditions are ancient we see in the construction of this great Hall and the reminders of Mediaeval predecessors of the Office to which I have been called. And the tangible connections to my darling late mother we see all around us; from the Fountain in New Palace Yard which commemorates The late Queen’s Silver Jubilee to the Sundial in Old Palace Yard for the Golden Jubilee, the magnificent Stained Glass Window before me for the Diamond Jubilee and, so poignantly and yet to be formally unveiled, your most generous gift to Her late Majesty to mark the unprecedented Platinum Jubilee which we celebrated only three months ago, with such joyful hearts. "The great bell of Big Ben – one of the most powerful symbols of our nation throughout the world and housed within the Elizabeth Tower also named for my mother’s Diamond Jubilee – will mark the passage of The late Queen’s progress from Buckingham Palace to this Parliament on Wednesday." Mourners face 30-hour queuing time to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth

Mourners have been warned they face queuing "overnight" to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth. The 96-year-old monarch died at her Scottish estate Balmoral last Thursday and from 5pm on Wednesday, her body will lie in state in Westminster Hall, where members of the public will be able to file past the coffin 24 hours a day until the morning of her funeral on 19 September, but they face having to wait up to 30 hours to do so. Guidance issued by the government said: “Please note that there will be a queue, which is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.”

They also advised members of the public to consider the length of the queue - which is predicted to reach up to five miles long - “before you decide to attend or bring children” and warned there may be road closures and delays to public transport. Players and Officials paid their respects ahead of today's game at Headingley as cricket honours Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/AAbsbrcbOo — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) September 12, 2022 A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II and a condolence book at the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



📸: Annice Lyn pic.twitter.com/WcCoGqHEmf — Princess of Wales News (@HRHPWales) September 12, 2022

King Charles to lead family in procession King Charles will lead the royal family in a procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Edinburgh on Monday. The body of the queen – who died on Thursday at the age of 96 – will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, where her family will join a congregation at a service of thanksgiving for her life, and the new monarch is set to embark on the journey on foot.

Members of the public will be able to view the queen's coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London for a period of lying in state ahead of her funeral on September 19. Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor's titles not changed yet

The children of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, are able to use HRH titles if they wish now that their grandfather, King Charles, is monarch. But a royal spokesperson said they were awaiting confirmation about how the children would be known. Archie, 3, and 15-month-old Lilibet, who are sixth and seventh in line to the throne respectively, are noted as “Master and Miss”.

Prince Charles becomes king, William gets Prince of Wales title … and Prince Andrew gets the dogs On Sunday, a spokesperson for Prince Andrew said he and Sarah would take on Queen Elizabeth’s pets, Muick and Sandy. The dogs were a gift from Prince Andrew during lockdown to keep the queen entertained while her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was in hospital and she was staying in Windsor.