LIVE BLOG: Senior royals receive Queen Elizabeth’s casket in small, private gathering at Buckingham Palace

Senior royals receive Queen Elizabeth’s casket in small, private gathering at Buckingham Palace Watch this video:

The family are also understood to have been joined by Princess Anne, who travelled from Edinburgh to London with the Queen’s coffin, as well as Prince Edward, Sir Tim Laurence, Sophie Wessex, Peter Philips, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor. The Sussexes and Waleses have already reunited to meet mourners and view the sea of floral tributes left for Her Majesty at Windsor Castle, after years of rumoured rifts between the couples. - Bang Showbiz

Britons back new King Charles, so long as he keeps quiet By Michael Holden and Andrew MacAskill

King Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth as Britain's new monarch, a poll has shown, but some of those mourning his late mother warn he must follow her example and keep his views to himself. A YouGov survey for the Times newspaper found backing for Charles, 73, had dramatically risen since he became king when compared with polls earlier this year. There was a similar increase in backing for his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. Now 63% think he will be a good king, a rise of 24 percentage points since March, while 15% believe he will do a bad job, compared with 31% six months ago, the poll published on Tuesday found.

The findings echoed the views of Britons Reuters spoke to who had come out to mourn Queen Elizabeth. "I have every expectation that he will do extremely well," said Patrick Thompson, 61, who was among the thousands who queued to see the late queen's coffin at Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral. "But he will have to adapt and stay quiet about his political views. He was ahead of his time on things like climate. But he will have to be much more careful now in what he says." - Reuters

Queen Elizabeth's coffin to be flown to London By Andrew MacAskill and Lindsay Dunsmuir Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday at the end of 24 hours of lying at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral, where her son King Charles and his three siblings held a silent vigil.

Charles was joined by his sister Anne and brothers Andrew and Edward for the 10 minute vigil on Monday at St Giles' Cathedral, where they stood, heads bowed, at the four sides of the coffin while members of the public filed past to pay their respects. While a bagpipe lament had been the only sound as kilted soldiers bore the casket earlier in the day, the four royals left the vigil in darkness to the sound of applause from mourners lining the street. "I was awed by the fact that I was in the cathedral with Queen Elizabeth, who I have looked up to all my life," said Marie Claire Cross, 55. "It was awesome in the true sense of the word and it was so sad."

Frances Thain, 63, said she had been surprised to see the four children of the late queen as she entered the cathedral. "I was just overwhelmed because there were so much to take in," she said. - Reuters Heckler arrested for shouting at Prince Andrew, ‘you’re a sick old man’ Prince Andrew has been heckled by a member of the crowd as he marches with the Queen's coffin to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, the Metro reported.

Somebody yells out, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man” to Prince Andrew, who is walking behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin pic.twitter.com/M6DsyuPLXR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2022 Spoke to the protestor who was arrested on the Royal Mile today for shouting abuse at Prince Andrew during the Queen’s procession - his name is Rory, here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/8GTwnVGLF7 — Joseph Anderson (@janderson_news) September 12, 2022 King Charles leads family in royal procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin King Charles led his family in a royal procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Edinburgh on Monday.

The 73-year-old monarch was reunited with his siblings - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - in the Scottish capital, where the queen's coffin was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles' Cathedral. The queen's children all walked in a line behind the hearse, before attending a service of thanksgiving alongside people from all areas of Scottish society. Camilla, Queen Consort and Sophie, Countess of Wessex followed the siblings in cars.

During the service, Reverend Calum MacLeod spoke of the queen's deep-rooted love for Scotland. He said: "We gather to bid Scotland's farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary." All of the siblings wore their military uniform for the occasion, except Prince Andrew, who is no longer a working member of the royal family.

Large crowds lined the streets of Edinburgh during the procession, and members of the public will now be allowed to view the coffin to pay their respects to the queen for 24 hours, before it's taken to London. - Bang Showbiz Britain to hold minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth on Sunday Britain will on September 18 hold a national moment of reflection - a one minute silence - Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesperson said on Monday following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week.

The minute's silence will be held at 8pm on Sunday, ahead of the late queen's funeral on Monday. - Reuters King Charles vows to ‘faithfully’ follow his mother’s example of selfless duty King Charles has vowed to "faithfully" follow the late Queen Elizabeth's "example of selfless duty".

The 73-year-old monarch was accompanied by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, when he visited Westminster Hall on Monday to hear Addresses of Condolence from the House of Lords and the House of Commons in response to the death of his beloved mother last Thursday. In his speech, Charles quoted Shakespeare and reflected on the "weight of history" around them, including the "tangible connections" to his late mother.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort sit in thrones at Westminster Hall in London where they are receiving condolences from both Houses of Parliament.



In his response, Charles said, “As Shakespeare said of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was a pattern to all princes living.” pic.twitter.com/vPzfmgnq6J — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022 He said: "My Lords and Members of the House of Commons. "I am deeply grateful for the Addresses of Condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, which so touchingly encompass what our late Sovereign, my beloved mother The Queen, meant to us all. As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was “a pattern to all Princes living”.

His Majesty King Charles III is now speaking in Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/OPzPENlOCN — Princess of Wales News (@HRHPWales) September 12, 2022 "As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital Parliamentary traditions to which Members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all.

"Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy. That your traditions are ancient we see in the construction of this great Hall and the reminders of Mediaeval predecessors of the Office to which I have been called. And the tangible connections to my darling late mother we see all around us; from the Fountain in New Palace Yard which commemorates The late Queen’s Silver Jubilee to the Sundial in Old Palace Yard for the Golden Jubilee, the magnificent Stained Glass Window before me for the Diamond Jubilee and, so poignantly and yet to be formally unveiled, your most generous gift to Her late Majesty to mark the unprecedented Platinum Jubilee which we celebrated only three months ago, with such joyful hearts. "The great bell of Big Ben – one of the most powerful symbols of our nation throughout the world and housed within the Elizabeth Tower also named for my mother’s Diamond Jubilee – will mark the passage of The late Queen’s progress from Buckingham Palace to this Parliament on Wednesday." Mourners face 30-hour queuing time to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth

Mourners have been warned they face queuing "overnight" to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth. The 96-year-old monarch died at her Scottish estate Balmoral last Thursday and from 5pm on Wednesday, her body will lie in state in Westminster Hall, where members of the public will be able to file past the coffin 24 hours a day until the morning of her funeral on 19 September, but they face having to wait up to 30 hours to do so. Guidance issued by the government said: “Please note that there will be a queue, which is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.”

They also advised members of the public to consider the length of the queue - which is predicted to reach up to five miles long - “before you decide to attend or bring children” and warned there may be road closures and delays to public transport. Players and Officials paid their respects ahead of today's game at Headingley as cricket honours Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/AAbsbrcbOo — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) September 12, 2022 A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II and a condolence book at the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



📸: Annice Lyn pic.twitter.com/WcCoGqHEmf — Princess of Wales News (@HRHPWales) September 12, 2022

King Charles to lead family in procession King Charles will lead the royal family in a procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Edinburgh on Monday. The body of the queen – who died on Thursday at the age of 96 – will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, where her family will join a congregation at a service of thanksgiving for her life, and the new monarch is set to embark on the journey on foot.

Members of the public will be able to view the queen's coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London for a period of lying in state ahead of her funeral on September 19. Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor's titles not changed yet

The children of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, are able to use HRH titles if they wish now that their grandfather, King Charles, is monarch. But a royal spokesperson said they were awaiting confirmation about how the children would be known. Archie, 3, and 15-month-old Lilibet, who are sixth and seventh in line to the throne respectively, are noted as “Master and Miss”.

Prince Charles becomes king, William gets Prince of Wales title … and Prince Andrew gets the dogs On Sunday, a spokesperson for Prince Andrew said he and Sarah would take on Queen Elizabeth’s pets, Muick and Sandy. The dogs were a gift from Prince Andrew during lockdown to keep the queen entertained while her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was in hospital and she was staying in Windsor.