Local celebrities pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Tributes continue to pour in on social media following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday.
Her reign over seven decades is the longest reign of any British monarch. Queen Elizabeth was 96 when she passed away.
The queen’s son, King Charles III, issued a statement confirming the death of his “beloved mother” on Thursday, also expressing the pain and heartbreak at the loss of the family matriarch.
“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of greatest sadness for me and all members of the family,” said the newly crowned King of Britain, King Charles.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
He concluded: “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”
South African stars including model and blogger Jo-Ann Strauss, comedian and author Khaya Dlanga and painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirejenje paid their respects to The Queen.
“Mourning the death of his mother and ascending the throne, all in one go. To lose a loved one is hard and I keep the families in my prayers always as it’s hard to say goodbye and carry on,” wrote Strauss, alongside photographs of her and King Charles.
She continued, reflecting on some of the memorable moments shared with her Royal Highness.
“I remember this day so well, hosting an event to promote the farmers and their campaign for wool. We spoke of so many things, in particular, a mother's love for a child.
“And we laughed, as I do enjoy English humour. This is such a big moment in time. My thoughts go out to the families.”
“Mandela was the only person allowed to call the Queen by her name, Elizabeth. On one occasion on meeting her he is said to have remarked, ”Oh, Elizabeth, you've lost weight.“ That Xhosa chap charm. #QueenElizabeth #ripqueenelizabeth,” shared Dlanga.
“At @nyfw where I am shocked and saddened by HM The Queen’s passing. What an incredible life and legacy, my deepest condolences to everyone whose hearts she touched. #queen #queenelizabeth #queenelizabethii #love #rip #ripqueenelizabeth,” shared US-based South African radio and television personality Jen Su.
As for Rasta, the notorious artist who is popularly known for his paintings of prominent figures, which are mostly done funerals, he took to opportunity to launch a fundraising campaign for his UK trip.
He wrote: “Rasta painted da Late Queen🕊. Let's donate for his flight to go paint at the funeral service in London at her rest place🇬🇧👑.”
The queen is expected to be buried with her late huusband Prince Philip in the King George VI memorial chapel in ten days.
