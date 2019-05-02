This combination photo shows Britain's Princess Charlotte in Victoria, British Columbia, on Oct. 1, 2016, from left, in Hamburg, Germany on July 21, 2017, at St Mary's Hospital in London on April 23, 2018 and at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace in London, on July 9, 2018. The bite-size princess is a fashion influencer with some of her smock dresses selling out in just a few hours. (AP Photo)

Princess Charlotte's birthday has been marked with the release of three new photographs of the young royal.



The youngster turns four on Thursday (02.05.19) and her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were "very pleased" to make public a selection of images taken by Duchess Catherine at Kensington Palace and their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.



In one picture, Charlotte - who is fourth in line to the throne - wore a blue flower-print dress and sat cross legged on the grass at Kensington Palace.



The young princess wore the same grey cardigan, checked skirt and black tights in the other two pictures, with one featuring her sitting on a fence, while in the other she is seen running and smiling as she clutched a flower in her hand.



The images were shared on Catherine and Prince William's Twitter account on Wednesday night along with the caption: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk."



