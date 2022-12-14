LOOK: Prince and Princess of Wales unveil their 2022 Christmas card

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new family photograph for their 2022 Christmas Card. The royal couple link arms with their three children — Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis — in the sweet snap taken at their Norfolk home earlier this year by Matt Porteous.

Story continues below Advertisement

They captioned the photo on their official Instagram page: “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/R98RyMmQ5C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 13, 2022

The unveiling of Prince William and Duchess Catherine's card comes days after King Charles unveiled his first ever Christmas card as monarch. The 74-year-old sovereign and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, chose a photograph taken just a few days before Queen Elizabeth died as the image on their annual festive greeting, with the picture taken by Sam Hussein at the Braemar Games on September 3. The card was shared on the royal family's official Twitter account, along with a caption which read: "We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort.

Story continues below Advertisement

"(Photo by) @samhussein, taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022."

Story continues below Advertisement