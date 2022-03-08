LOOK: Prince Harry attends rodeo in Texas

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to a rodeo over the weekend. The Duke of Sussex - who lives in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie, two, and Lili, nine months - donned a cowboy hat and chatted with the crowds as he watched the bull riding events at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday night.

Stockyards Championship Rodeo secretary Cindy Reid shared a photo of the 37-year-old prince on Instagram and wrote: "Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!(sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Reid (@stockyardsrodeosecretary) And Melton Bull Co. - which is owned by former bull rider-turned-trainer Cory Melton - also shared the image and wrote: "Prince Harry hanging out at the rodeo this week.

"We get a lot of rodeo royalty but this is the first prince I've seen. Said he was going to enter the bull riding but the airline lost his rigging bag…." The rodeo isn't the first American sporting event Harry has attended lately.

Last month, he and his cousin Princess Eugenie were at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the Super Bowl, in which they saw the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. While at the game, Harry met country singer Mickey Guyton, who had performed the US national anthem, 'The Star-Spangled Banner', for the crowd. She later reflected: "It was crazy. My parents actually met him first and took pictures of him in the suite and were like 'man, does anyone tell you, you look like Prince Harry?' And he took off his hat to reveal his hair and she still didn't get it until I was up in the suite and said that was actually Prince Harry. It was crazy."