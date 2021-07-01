LOOK: Prince William and Prince Harry unveil statue to Princess Diana
By Sarah Mills
British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside on Thursday when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.
The brothers, whose falling out has been the subject of intense media focus, displayed a united front as they revealed the statue they commissioned in honour of Diana in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in central London, her former home.
Diana was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997.
"Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," the brothers said in a statement.
"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."
William, 39, and Harry, 36, were joined by their mother's brother Charles Spencer and her sisters Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes for the small, private event at the Sunken Garden, one of Diana's favourite places.
Earlier this week, Prince Harry told Diana Award honourees that his late mother, Princess Diana, would be “so proud” of them and their dedication to humanitarian work and community action.
The Duke of Sussex met with the latest group of young people set to receive the Diana Award for their humanitarian work and community action via video call and said he was sure his mother would have loved to see the youngsters “living authentic life”.
He told them: "My brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others,"
Harry went on to say the late Princess of Wales always believed in the “strength” of young people to help “change the world”.