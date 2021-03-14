LOOK: Prince William’s children make Mother’s Day cards for Princess Diana

Prince William’s children have created handwritten notes for their late grandmother, Princess Diana, to mark Mother’s Day. In pictures shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, seven-year-old Prince George and five-year-old Princess Charlotte both sent their love to the late Princess of Wales – who died in a car crash in 1997 – in honour of the annual holiday. Prince George’s note read: “Dear Granny Diana, “Happy Happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George xxxxx (sic)” Whilst Charlotte wrote: “Dear Granny Diana

“I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day.

“I Love you very much. Papa is missing you.

“lots of Love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx (sic)”

There was also a card from two-year-old Prince Louis, who had painted on a piece of heart-shaped paper and written his name by the side.

The cards were shared on the social media accounts William shares with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Sussex.

In a message accompanying the sweet snaps, the royals said: “This year Mother’s Day will be different once again.

“Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.

“But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.

“Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.”

William and Catherine’s three children also helped make a cake for the special occasion, and pictures of the creation were posted to social media alongside a picture of Catherine as a young child with her own mother.

The caption on the second post read: “Celebrating two other special mothers today.

“[Cake] made by George, Charlotte and Louis.”