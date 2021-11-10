LOOK: Princess Charlene finally reunited with her family in Monaco

It was a joyous occasion in the Principality of Monaco this week when Princess Charlene finally returned home. Princess Charlene, who is married to the country’s ruler, Prince Albert, flew out of South Africa on Sunday evening after an extended and challenging stay in the country that saw her undergo multiple surgeries to fix an ear, nose and throat infection.

Charlene arrived in South Africa earlier this year to work and raise public awareness around various humanitarian causes, and attend the memorial service of the late Zulu King, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. More than eight months later, the princess boarded her family’s Falcon 7X private jet which flew from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport. Just moments after landing in France’s Nice Airport, the royal was on a helicopter to Monaco where she was seen in pictures with her children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella and her husband. Her twins were in their school uniforms.

Photographs showed Charlene wearing a protective face mask surrounded by her husband and children in front of the palace's white stairways. “On November 8 in the early morning, HSH Prince Albert II, accompanied by HSH Princess Stéphanie as well as Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella welcomed HSH Princess Charlene in the Principality of Monaco. “A reunion filled with joy and emotion,” Monaco’s royal palace said on Instagram.

Charlene, who sadly lost her pet chihuahua in October, arrived home with some extra luggage in the form of a Rhodesian Ridgeback called Khan. Charlene was seen walking in the airport with her new pet. Before leaving South Africa after being given the go-ahead by her doctors, Charlene said: "It has been obviously a very challenging time to be here, but at the same time, it has been wonderful being back in South Africa.