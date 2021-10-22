LOOK: Princess Charlene meets new Zulu king but fans worry about her health

Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco, who is still in South Africa, met the new Zulu King, His Royal Highness Misuzulu kaZwelithini. And while it might have been a joyous occasion for the duo, royal fans are more concerned about Charlene’s health.

Charlene took to Instagram recently where she posted a black and white picture video of herself and Misuzulu. In the post, the famous “We Are Growing” song by Margaret Singana is used. The princess captioned the post saying: “Thank you for your kindness and support. Bayede Nkosi”.

With the two royals smiling and clearly happy to see each other, followers of Charlene took to the comments section of the post and expressed how they were concerned for her health. Many Instagram users also asked the princess when she was returning to Monaco. See below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene) Earlier this month it was reported that the royal was on the mend after undergoing the final surgery to treat an ear, nose and throat infection picked up while on a visit to South Mzansi. The royal has been in the country since May and was unable to fly back to Monaco after her doctors advised her it was not safe to do so due to the ENT infection. Palace sources have confirmed the operation was a success, which could see the 43-year-old returning to the principality sooner than initially thought.

Charlene is no stranger to the Zulu royal family. Earlier this year Charlene was praised by South Africans for attending the memorial service of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. Dressed in full black with a lace veil covering her hair, the royal got tongues wagging on social media thanks to her prominent seating upfront with other members of the Zulu royal family and other VIPs.

Those watching the memorial praised the princess for how she carried herself throughout the service, noting that she was accustomed to Zulu traditions because she stood up and bowed down for elders including Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Many noted how emotional she was throughout the service. While many were surprised to see a European monarch in attendance, it came as no surprise to others as Princess Charlene has long had a strong bond with the late Zulu king.