LOOK: Princess Charlene reunited with Prince Albert and her family as they visit SA

Princess Charlene of Monaco has revealed that her family have jetted into South Africa to pay her a visit. Her husband, Prince Albert, and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, paid her a visit while she continues to recover from an infection.

The royal has been in South Africa since early May. At the time, the Royal Palace of Monaco released a statement that said: “During a trip to the African continent as part of a wildlife conservation mission, Princess Charlene contracted an ENT (ear, nose and throat) infection that does not allow her to travel.” This week, the 43-year-old royal shared a series of family pictures on Instagram showing her cuddling her children, with the prince standing behind his wife. Other photos showed Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella beaming as they climbed trees.

She wrote: “I am so thrilled to have my family back with me (Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!) Sorry my Bella, I tried my best to fix it.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene) Earlier this month, the palace confirmed that the mother-of-two underwent a four-hour operation on August 13 and revealed that her family would join her during her recovery period. Last month, in an interview with Radio 702, Princess Charlene said she was hoping to return home in October.

“Initially, I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days. Unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection, and quite a serious one,” she explained. “So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having.” Princess Charlene added: “I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October.” The royal, who was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in South Africa, has been raising awareness around rhino poaching while in Mzansi.

In March, Princess Charlene was praised by South Africans for attending the memorial service of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. The king’s memorial took place at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. Dressed in full black with a lace veil covering her hair, the royal got tongues wagging on social media thanks to her prominent seating upfront with members of the Zulu royal family and other VIPs.