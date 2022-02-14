LOOK: Princess Eugenie accompanies Prince Harry to his first Super Bowl

The royals reunited to watch the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Prince Harry attended his first Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie on Sunday.

The 37-year-old prince relocated to Montecito with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2020, after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family, and he and his wife are close to Eugenie, 31, and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Cousins day out with Princess Eugenie joining #PrinceHarry in LA for the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/8Z9hTnjpXJ — Royal Suitor / R.S. Locke (@royal_suitor) February 14, 2022

Meghan, 40, and Eugenie's spouse - with whom she has son August, 12 months - were not seen with their partners at the game.

It's believed to be the first time a member of the royal family has visited Harry - who has Archie, two, and Lilibet, eight months, with Meghan - in the US since their big move.