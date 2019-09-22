The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome. Picture: Remo Casilli/Reuters

And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex beamed as they arrived at a lavish Italian celebration boasting a star-studded guest list.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew to Italy ahead of fashion designer Misha Nonoo’s marriage to oil tycoon Mikey Hess.

Misha, who is thought to have played matchmaker to the Sussexes, and Mr Hess celebrated their nuptials at Villa Aurelia – a 17th century building boasting spectacular views of Rome.

Harry and Meghan arrived in a blacked-out car just outside the villa, where golf buggies were waiting to ferry guests up to the property.



Harry wore black tie, while Meghan arrived in an £8 900 (about R165 600) Valentino puff-sleeve embroidered tulle gown.

Other A-listers included British actor turned US chat show host James Corden, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

Misha, 31, was seen arriving in a simple white gown as she made the trip in a golf buggy up to the villa alongside Princess Eugenie.

Security was tight at the Baroque-style venue, with armed guards watching over the celebrity crowd.

Also among the guests were US pop singer Katy Perry, who wore a bright pink dress and sunglasses as she arrived with actor boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

It is understood the ceremony was followed by a gala dinner – laid on by international chefs including Ruth Rogers, who runs the upmarket River Cafe in London.

Miss Nonoo is one of Meghan’s best friends and attended her £350 000 (R6.4 million) New York baby shower. The Duke and Duchess – who went to Italy without baby Archie – will travel on to South Africa for a ten-day tour.