Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Reuters

Meghan will celebrate her baby shower in New York on Tuesday. The Duchess of Sussex - who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child - has jetted across the pond to mark the impending arrival of her little girl or boy with her friends and family.

Meghan's stylist Jessica Mulroney has been co-ordinating the event, which will take place at an exclusive Upper East Side hotel and they will be joined by 15 of her closest friends.

Details of the party are being kept private but it is thought Benita Litt, whose daughters Rylan and Remi took part in Meghan's wedding, and Meghan's former 'Suits' co-stars Abigail Spencer and Sarah Rafferty will also be in attendance. Other famous faces expected to be on the guest list includes Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

Meghan has been in New York for a few days now, spending her time with Jessica. The duo visited Laduree in SoHo over the weekend before heading shopping for some baby clothes.

A source told HELLO! magazine of the visit to Laduree for macaroons and tea: "It was on Saturday but it was a totally private visit."

Meanwhile, Meghan's husband Prince Harry recently admitted impending fatherhood has made him more aware of his "responsibility" to the world.

Speaking at a Commonwealth youth discussion in London last month, he said: "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change."