Duchess Meghan has been recognised in the top 100 most powerful black Britons powerlist. The 37-year-old royal has been recognised alongside the likes of grime rapper Stormzy, actors Idris Elba and Thandie Newton, and boxing champion Anthony Joshua on the annual Black Powerlist, which honours men and women of African and African-Caribbean heritage in Britain who are changing lives.

The former actress - who recently announced she is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry - is currently going through the process of obtaining UK citizenship, but would retain US citizenship through becoming a British citizen, which can take a number of years to complete.

Meghan and Harry are currently on their first international tour together and arrived in Fiji on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Harry has reportedly revealed he hopes his wife gives birth to a baby girl.

In the midst of a cycling race in Sydney, Australia, a well-wisher called out to the Duke: "Congratulations, I hope it's a girl"