Meghan Markle says her royal engagement felt more like an ‘orchestrated reality show’

Meghan Markle has likened her engagement announcement to an “orchestrated reality show”. The 41-year-old former actress and Prince Harry announced their engagement in 2017, and Meghan admits that their photo call and TV interview both felt “rehearsed”.

Story continues below Advertisement

During Netflix's “Harry and Meghan” documentary series, she shared: “It was rehearsed. We did the thing out with the media, then we went right inside, took the coat off and did the interview. So it’s all in that same moment." Watch video: Meghan – who has Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 18 months, with Harry – revealed that she was prompted to do and say certain things during the interview.

Meghan also feels that they were stopped from telling their real story. Asked if she was told how the interview would unfold, Meghan replied: “Yeah, but also like, ‘Then there’ll be a moment where they’ll want to see the ring, so show the ring’…We weren’t allowed to tell our story, because they didn’t want (it).” Harry added: “We’ve never been allowed to tell our story.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Meghan admitted to being unprepared for certain aspects of royal life, and revealed that she was forced to learn on the job. She shared: “I never saw pictures or videos of a walkabout, I was like, ‘What’s a walkabout’?” Despite this, Harry was impressed by how his wife took to her new lifestyle.

Story continues below Advertisement