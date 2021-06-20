Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle believes he'd get on well with Prince Charles

Thomas Markle believes he would get on "quite well” with Prince Charles and would like to go for a drink with him. The 76-year-old estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex also suggests he and the Prince of Wales have something in common having both been “ghosted” by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Speaking during an interview with Australian television programme ’60 Minutes’, Thomas - who has not spoken to his daughter since 2018 - spoke about the similarities he supposedly shares with Charles, despite never having met the heir to the British throne in person. And he also thanked Charles personally for walking Meghan down the aisle after Thomas pulled out of attending her 2018 wedding to the Duke of Sussex owing to health problems.

He said of Charles: “I think we would get on quite well [if we went for a drink together] and I think it’s unfortunate what’s happened to him as well. He seems like a likeable guy and I appreciate the fact that he walked my daughter down the aisle. “I could certainly not have asked for a better replacement, although I would have liked to have done it myself. I see them both ghosting their families completely and now they are alone in a huge house where they can probably accommodate 20 people in but it’s just the four of them. I don't think they are going to have relatives over for a barbecue next week or next month. I don't know why.” During the interview, Thomas accused his daughter - formerly known as Meghan Markle when she was an actress - of treating him worse than an “axe murderer” with her anger about him staging paparazzi photos before the nuptials being over-the-top.