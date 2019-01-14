Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Prince Harry officially open Number 7, a 'Feeding Birkenhead' citizens supermarket and community cafe, at Pyramids Shopping Centre, as part of a visit to Birkenhead, northwest England, Monday Jan. 14, 2019. (Anthony Devlin/Pool via AP)

Duchess Meghan let slip when she is set to welcome her baby into the world as she and her husband Prince Harry, 34, embarked on their first joint engagement of the year in the North West English town of Birkenhead on Monday morning. The Duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married into the British Royal Family - also spilled to well-wishers that neither she nor Harry, 34, know the gender of the baby as they want it to be a "surprise".

Local woman Kim Thompson, who spoke with Meghan during the visit, told the Daily Mail: "She said she is six months pregnant and due at the end of April, beginning of May.

"Another woman in the crowd joked that she was a trained midwife. Meghan said that one of her friends had [given birth] five weeks early and [the midwife] said the baby comes when they are ready.

"I said, as long as they are healthy, and Meghan agreed. Then she said, pointing to Harry, 'He's going to make a fantastic father.' Harry was asking a mum how she spelled her daughter's name - Lily."

Another local woman, Sonia Richards, revealed: "I told her I teach hypnobirthing and she said, 'It's such a special thing that you are doing'. She looked radiant, she looked really well and I just wished her a wonderful birth."

The Duchess of Sussex was wearing a purple dress from Babaton by Aritizia paired with a red coat from Canadian brand Sentaler.

The royal accessorised the vibrant ensemble with a Hearst brown leather 'bowling' bag and vertiginous red stilettos while wearing her brunette tresses in a sleek chiffon bun.