Samantha Markle. Picture: Screengrab/YouTube

Earlier this week the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged sister Samantha Markle revealed that she plans to overshadow the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's first child with a tell-all book. Now it's alleged that Samantha – who has seemingly made it her life's mission to stay relevant by doing anything to prove that her royal sister is not who she claims to be - is planning to take it one step further by appearing on a new reality TV show.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Samantha has reportedly filmed a reality show with "Big Brother" creators, Endemol.

The speculation comes after PR expert Nick Ede alluded to the upcoming reality TV show during an interview with The Royal Box host Kate Thornton.

“She’s doing a reality show allegedly… so things are going to be coming out very soon about her,” Ede revealed to Thornton.

Samantha's mission to sabotage Meghan comes just weeks after her visit to London in October, where she was denied entry at Kensington Palace.

At the time, Samantha said she'd move on with her life she Meghan continues to snub her.

Speaking to Jeremy Vine on his Channel 5 show, she was asked whether she would simply move on if Meghan's decides to continue with her snub, Samantha said: "I would accept that.

"Really it was more for my father because I'm really concerned about his health and we were close we were a normal family with older siblings."

Samantha has confessed that if the couple were to have a child, although she would be upset at the lack of contact, she would continue to support them from afar.

However, after Meghan and Harry announced that they were expecting last month, Samantha slammed the Royal family during an interview with The Sun for not including their father, Thomas Markle, in the official announcement.

"I hope my dad is included and at a proper time. If he is excluded, I won't be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included," she told the publication.



