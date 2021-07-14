Meghan’s friend Priyanka Chopra ignores the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon

Actress Priyanka Chopra, a good friend of Meghan Markle, seemingly ignored the at Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Wimbledon. And she looked good while at it. Chopra wore a white Fendi dress with a matching scarf and black sandals.

The Daily Mail reported that when Prince William and Kate Middleton entered the royal box at Wimbledon Women’s Finals, people clapped for them except for the “Baywatch“ star, who opted to play with her scarf. “In a newly emerged clip, the actress, 38, opted to fiddle with her scarf as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, took their seats to rapturous applause from the crowd ahead of the Women's Singles Final on Saturday. “Several royal watchers suggested it was a snub after the Duchess of Sussex, 39, made remarks about Kate during her Oprah Winfrey interview,” reported the publication.

While some accused Chopra of being rude and ill-mannered, others applauded her for standing up for her dear friend, Markle, whom she met at a television dinner in 2016. Priyanka Chopra really said "since my friend can't be here, I'm going to eat y'all up on her behalf" #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6cc5Td5jFM — ... (@cyn1267) July 10, 2021 I don’t know who needs to read this but, @priyankachopra sitting in the royal box today with the other esteemed guests' talks volumes about her power and reach. #Wimbledon — 𝙍𝙂⚡️ (@gandhirks) July 10, 2021 In a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, spoke about the mistreatment they received from the royal house. Markle spoke about how Middleton made her cry before her wedding in 2018 over the dresses for the flower girls.