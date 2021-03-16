Michelle Obama weighs in on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's tell-all interview

Michelle Obama “prays there is forgiveness” between Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, and the rest of the Royal Family following the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last week in which they opened up on their decision to step back as senior royals last year, and also accused an unnamed member of the Royal Family of raising "concerns" about how "dark" their son Archie's skin would be before he was born.

And now, former first lady Michelle Obama – who is the wife of 44th US president Barack Obama – has weighed in on the interview, saying she hopes there is “love and resolve” on the horizon, as there’s “nothing more important than family”.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, she said: "My hope is that, when I think about what they're going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time. Because there's nothing more important than family."

During Harry and Meghan’s interview, the 39-year-old former actress – who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child – also said she felt “silenced” during her time as a senior working royal, and admitted she had contemplated taking her own life due to the intense public scrutiny she was under.