Naomi Campbell is supporting Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently revealed they want to step back and split their time between Canada and the United Kingdom.
Asked about the royal couple's news, she said: "I support them whatever."
Back in November, the supermodel was fully supportive of Naomi's decision to take legal action to "defend" herself.
She said previously: "When I heard [she was taking legal action], I was like 'Bravo. Good for her.' I'm really glad she's taken action to defend herself."