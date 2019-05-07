Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)

Patrick J. Adams, Michelle Obama, and Ellen DeGeneres are among those to have congratulated Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on the birth of their son.

Adams congratulated his former 'Suits' co-star, Duchess Meghan, and her husband Prince Harry, after their son was born on Monday and admitted he can't wait for the tot to meet his and wife Troian Bellisario's little girl.



He tweeted: "Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn't be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon.(sic)"

Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 6, 2019

Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, was one of the first members of the royal family to share a message of congratulations.



He wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon: "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the safe delivery of your baby boy!" Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, was one of the first members of the royal family to share a message of congratulations.He wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon: "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the safe delivery of your baby boy!"

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the safe delivery of your baby boy! https://t.co/3xLVq4xpZ7 — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) May 6, 2019

Another of the 34-year-old prince's uncles, Charles Spencer - the brother of Harry's late mother Princess Diana - sent his congratulations via Twitter.



He wrote: "Really very lovely news today - many, many, congratulations! (Good to have another Taurean in the family....) (sic)" Another of the 34-year-old prince's uncles, Charles Spencer - the brother of Harry's late mother Princess Diana - sent his congratulations via Twitter.He wrote: "Really very lovely news today - many, many, congratulations! (Good to have another Taurean in the family....) (sic)"

Really very lovely news today - many, many, congratulations! (Good to have another Taurean in the family....) — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) May 6, 2019

Meghan's good friend and make-up artist, Daniel Martin, told his followers he is a "proud guncle" as he retweeted an official announcement about the birth of the boy, whose name has not yet been revealed.



Former US First Lady Michelle Obama and her husband, ex-President Barack Obama, "can't wait" to meet the baby.



She tweeted: "Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby. (sic)"



Meghan's good friend and make-up artist, Daniel Martin, told his followers he is a "proud guncle" as he retweeted an official announcement about the birth of the boy, whose name has not yet been revealed.Former US First Lady Michelle Obama and her husband, ex-President Barack Obama, "can't wait" to meet the baby.She tweeted: "Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby. (sic)" Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby https://t.co/mfE7uc6ooV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 6, 2019

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also used Twitter to congratulate the royal couple.



She wrote: "The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I'm 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store. @RoyalFamily.(sic)" Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also used Twitter to congratulate the royal couple.She wrote: "The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I'm 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store. @RoyalFamily.(sic)"

The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store. @RoyalFamily — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 6, 2019

UK Prime Minister Theresa May sent her best wishes to the family.



She tweeted: "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time." UK Prime Minister Theresa May sent her best wishes to the family.She tweeted: "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time."