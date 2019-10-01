Embracing like old friends, Meghan enjoyed a very warm welcome from three excited fans in South Africa on Monday.
The Duchess of Sussex met the girls as she dropped in on their art class during a private visit to a social enterprise scheme in Johannesburg.
The girls, from the Timbuktu in the Valley activity centre for local children, showed off their handiwork with an impromptu gift – presenting a drawing to the duchess.
Meghan, wearing a navy Wilfred By Aritzia shirt dress, red slingbacks and a pair of studded black earrings she picked up at an ethical designer in Cape Town, looked happy as she mingled with locals on the eighth day of the Africa tour.