PICS: Joburg girls surprise Duchess Meghan with impromptu gift









Duchess of Sussex Meghan. Picture: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA) Embracing like old friends, Meghan enjoyed a very warm welcome from three excited fans in South Africa on Monday. The Duchess of Sussex met the girls as she dropped in on their art class during a private visit to a social enterprise scheme in Johannesburg. The girls, from the Timbuktu in the Valley activity centre for local children, showed off their handiwork with an impromptu gift – presenting a drawing to the duchess. Meghan, wearing a navy Wilfred By Aritzia shirt dress, red slingbacks and a pair of studded black earrings she picked up at an ethical designer in Cape Town, looked happy as she mingled with locals on the eighth day of the Africa tour.

On the visit to the Victoria Yards scheme, which is backed by the British Council, Meghan also impressed local artisans and charity workers with her own creative flair – revealing she used to teach bookbinding.

She made the revelation when buying three recycled notebooks from one of the organisations.

Simon Sizwe Mayson, who helped create the collective, said: "She bought these three little notebooks and also mentioned she used to do workshops in bookbinding herself."

He added: "The duchess was really interested in the concept here and how we are working towards the greater good. It is a microcosm of South Africa here, and it really dovetails with what she wants to do."

A royal aide confirmed the duchess used to teach a bookbinding class.

Daily Mail