Prince Harry and the Royal Marines. Picture: Twitter/Kensington Palace

BEING away from your pregnant wife on your first Valentine’s Day as a married couple would be tough for anyone.

But 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle, Prince Harry at least had a reminder of Meghan – when he found an ice shelter adorned with his wedding photos.

He had flown to Bardufoss in northern Norway by private jet from London – a day trip believed to have cost taxpayers up to £20,000 – in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Around 800 British personnel are taking part in a gruelling winter training programme dubbed Exercise Clockwork, where recruits are taught to fight, survive and operate in temperatures as low as -30C (-22F).

Shown around a makeshift igloo, known as a Quincey Shelter, Harry discovered the troops had jokingly decorated it with some of his wedding pictures. Spotting them, he laughed: ‘You weirdos! Nice.’ He added: ‘It’s very kind of you to invite me into your private, err, shrine. Romantic. Homely in there isn’t it.’ Stepping out into the fresh air, he added: ‘It starts to get a little bit weird after a while.’

The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines, takes a look inside a Quinzhee Shelter with LCpl Parker and AB Burns #ExerciseClockwork pic.twitter.com/F8uzW1zs8A — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2019

Checking the troops had remembered to send cards to their wives, he teased them about getting into trouble and reminisced about his days in the Forces. He then asked: "How’s morale been?" before joking: ‘The RAF guys will be struggling the most, will they?"



The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines, meets deployed ranks at Exercise Clockwork, 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle in North Norway — where military personnel are taught how to survive, operate and fight in the extreme cold weather #ExerciseClockwork pic.twitter.com/E6KqJFx6Oc — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2019

Sergeant Ads Lesley said of the prince: "He was really keen to engage ... He had a smile on his face."

At #ExerciseClockwork, 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle in North Norway The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines receives a briefing on the operation in Bardufoss, which marks its 50th anniversary this year. 🇬🇧🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/9xXes0lXYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2019

And, after the three-hour visit, Harry flew back home to Kensington Palace – just in time for a Valentine's dinner with Meghan.

Daily Mail