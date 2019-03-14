Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first born in April. Piture: Reuters

London - The Duchess of Sussex, former U.S. actress Meghan Markle, is due to give birth this Spring to her first child with husband Prince Harry, 34, Queen Elizabeth's grandson. The baby, who will be seventh in line to the British throne, is expected in April after Meghan, 37, disclosed she was six months pregnant in January.

Here is a timeline of some major events Meghan has attended during her pregnancy:

Oct. 15: Harry and Meghan, who married in May 2018, announce they are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019 while in Australia on their first overseas tour as a married couple.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. Picture by Dean Lewins/Pool via AP





Oct 24: Meghan cut back on some of the couple's busy programme during the tour to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific but did join her husband for engagements on a trip to Fiji.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a visit to a market in Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth









Nov. 19: The Duke and Duchess attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Royal Variety Performance. Picture: Henry Nicholls / Reuters





Dec. 10: At a star-studded event, Meghan presented the designer of her wedding dress with a prize at the London Fashion Awards.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Instagram.





Dec. 18: Meghan joked she was feeling "very pregnant" during a Christmas visit to a care home where she joined residents making decorations and singing festive songs.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in Twickenham, south west London, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The Royal Variety Charity assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. (Geoff Pugh/Pool via AP)





Dec. 25: Harry and Meghan joined the other senior members of the British royal family at a traditional Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, eastern England.

Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right. (AP PhotoFrank Augstein)









Jan. 14: During a trip to Birkenhead in northern England, Meghan told well-wishers that she was six months pregnant but said the gender of her baby would be a surprise.

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex officially opens Number 7, a 'Feeding Birkenhead' citizens supermarket and community cafe, at Pyramids Shopping Centre, as part of a visit to Birkenhead, northwest England, Monday Jan. 14, 2019. (Anthony Devlin/Pool via AP)





Jan. 16: Meghan and Harry attended the Cirque du Soleil’s "Totem" show at London's Royal Albert Hall, an event aimed at raising awareness and funds for Harry’s Sentebale charity.

Feb. 1: Crowds braved freezing conditions in Bristol for a visit by the royal couple who visited the western city's Old Vic, built in 1766 and the oldest continuously working theatre in the English-speaking world.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Bristol. Picture: Reuters





Feb. 7: Harry and Meghan attended an awards ceremony for the Endeavour Fund which supports the physical and mental recovery of injured and sick servicemen and women

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in the Drapers' Hall in London. Picture: Reuters





Feb 15: Meghan made a surprise trip to New York City—her first visit to the Big Apple since her royal wedding last May—for a special event: a royal baby shower with celebrity friends like Gayle King and Amal Clooney.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, exits The Mark Hotel following her baby shower in New York. Picture: Reuters





Feb. 24: On what was expected to be their last overseas trip before the birth of their baby, the royals arrived in Morocco's Atlas Mountains where they showed their support for rural girls' education.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Morocco. Picture: Reuters





March 8: Meghan joined a panel discussion held by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to mark International Women’s Day at King’s College, London.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry leave after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day in London, Monday, March 11, 2019. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth - a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world's population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)







