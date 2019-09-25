Baby Archie, five months, has made his Sussex Royal Tour debut during a private meeting with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.



Harry, Meghan and Archie had taken a group photo in the courtyard balcony with Tutu and Thandeka, his daughter. The group then moved indoors for a cup of tea.





The Duke and Duchess met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Tutu at their Legacy Foundation.





A playful Archie could be seen eyeing the cupcakes on the table, wanting to grab the sweet treats.





Meanwhile, his dad received a few gifts from the Arch - books that he could take home and add to his reading collection.





Everywhere the couple have been entertained and offered a cup of tea and something to nibble on - food has been a feature of their engagements in Cape Town.





The five-month-old posed with the man they call "The Arch" with his proud mother and father. And Meghan joked with Thandeka Tutu Gxashe that the little royal would have have to get used to the cameras in his life.





Harry and Meghan excitedly brought little Archie with them to the @TutuLegacy Foundation at one of Cape Town’s oldest building, The Old Granary. They were greeted by @TheDesmondTutu and daughter Thandeka. pic.twitter.com/XXHTKEChhg — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 25, 2019





Princess Diana and the Archbishop were good friends.





The Duke last met Archbishop Tutu in 2015, when he presented him with an honour in recognition of his services to UK communities and international peace and reconciliation.





This is the couple's last engagement together for now, as Prince Harry departs for the rest of the Southern Africa tour on his own.





All eyes will no doubt continue to be on Meghan as she continues with various engagements in Cape Town and Johannesburg.











