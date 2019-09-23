The Duke and Duchess have visited a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga, hours after landing in Cape Town via a commercial flight from London. The couple seemed to be good spirits, as Harry and Meghan both did a walking tour of the grounds. Meghan even stopped to greet a little girl who gifted her with a handmade card.

Not surprisingly, Baby Archie was missing from the festivities. According to reports, the five-month-old will not attend any public events with his parents. The media have also been asked to respect the family's privacy while here in South Africa.

Justice Desk teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety, and provides self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community.





The NGO is supported by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which the Duke serves as president and the duchess as vice-president.

To date, the Justice Desk has directly assisted over 35 000 individuals, schools and communities. On arrival at Nyanga Methodist Church, the couple met with Jessica Dewhurst, Justice Desk founder and Queen’s Young Leader, and Theodora Luthuli, Justice Desk community leader.

Following their visit to Nyanga, Meghan and Harry will be visiting the District Six Museum. Their three-day tour will include a visit to Bo-Kaap and Monwabisi Beach where they will be visiting Waves for Change (W4C), an NGO which supports local surf mentors who provide mental health services to vulnerable people living in sub-economic areas.





Within the Waves for Change stable is the LunchBox Fund, one of the four charities to benefit from public donations made to mark the birth of Meghan and Harry's son Archie Mountbatten Windsor.