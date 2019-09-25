PICS + VIDEO: Meghan meets local female entrepreneurs on first solo engagement







Dressed in a comfy black jumpsuit and matching heels, the Duchess of Sussex made her first solo visit to the Woodstock Exchange to meet female entrepreneurs and investors working in technology. Escorted by Tech Hub director Shirley Gilbey, Meghan was show how their work supports the country’s technology ecosystem “in ways that reduce poverty and support gender inclusion, whilst also hopefully creating secondary benefits to the UK". During the visit, Meghan joined 12 inspiring female entrepreneurs to learn how the #LadiesWhoLaunch conversation series is supporting and inspiring them. The goal is to “ignite the opportunity” through network building between aspiring and successful women and role models in business.

Duchess Meghan is being escorted by @ukinsouthafrica Tech Hub director Shirley Gilbey, who says their work supports the country’s technology ecosystem “in ways that reduce poverty and support gender inclusion, whilst also hopefully creating secondary benefits to the UK.” pic.twitter.com/pV4LMEAwS7 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 25, 2019

While chatting to the ladies in the group, she shared her excitement of being a new mom. "We're only five months right now... Being a working mom and travelling as well with a baby, my goodness - it's a lot, but it's all so exciting," she beamed.

The duchess then went onto her second solo engagement of the day with local NGO, mothers2mothers. CEO Frank Beadle de Palomo greeted her upon her arrival.

Mothers2mothers is an international nonprofit organisation dedicated to preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV by providing education and support for pregnant women and new mothers living with HIV.

Next week, she and Prince Harry will be jetting off to Johannesburg where they will be visiting a township, and meeting with Graca Machel and President Cyril Ramaphosa.