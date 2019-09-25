Dressed in a comfy black jumpsuit and matching heels, the Duchess of Sussex made her first solo visit to the Woodstock Exchange to meet female entrepreneurs and investors working in technology.
Escorted by Tech Hub director Shirley Gilbey, Meghan was show how their work supports the country’s technology ecosystem “in ways that reduce poverty and support gender inclusion, whilst also hopefully creating secondary benefits to the UK".
During the visit, Meghan joined 12 inspiring female entrepreneurs to learn how the #LadiesWhoLaunch conversation series is supporting and inspiring them.
The goal is to “ignite the opportunity” through network building between aspiring and successful women and role models in business.